Liverpool unveil new LeBron James collaboration

Liverpool have unveiled an all-new clothing collaboration with basketball icon LeBron James after he became the leading scoring in the history of the NBA.

James is an outspoken Liverpool fan and even holds a small stake in Fenway Sports Group, having previously held shares in Liverpool itself, and he recently had mouths watering by wearing a new club-inspired shoe during the Los Angeles Lakers' meeting with the New York Knicks last week.

Now, Liverpool have released a full clothing line inspired by King James, who became the NBA's leading scorer, overtaking the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to reach 38,390 points.

Included in the release are new James-inspired shirts and shorts, as well as basketball apparel, streetwear and footwear.

“I’m a big fan of LeBron and all he’s achieved to become one of the greatest basketball players in history," said Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson. "It’s great to see the link-up with LFC and to be a part of this exciting collaboration with the club.”

Liverpool Women's Shanice van de Sanden added: “I’m really proud to be a football player for Liverpool FC and to see this collaboration is very cool. It’s also more than just a collaboration, there’s something behind it: an inspiring message of ‘strive for greatness’.”