Liverpool unveil new Nike away kit for 2021/22 season

Liverpool have unveiled their all-new Nike away kit and training gear which will be worn in the 2021/22 season.

Designers have paid tribute to the classic kit of 1996/97, which might not have been the most successful season on the pitch but easily produced one of the club's most popular shirts of all time.

With that shirt as inspiration, Liverpool have stuck with an off-white stone and teal colourway, but keeping the striping on the collar and socks which is present in the new home shirt as well.

That stone colour is a representation of The Three Graces, the collection of buildings that comprise the city’s iconic skyline.

On top of a throwback to the 1996/97 season, there is also a beautiful tribute to those supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough stadium tragedy which took 96 lives in 1989. The '96' emblem features on the nape of the neck, surrounded by eternal flames.

Our new @nikefootball away kit has arrived ? pic.twitter.com/PqGpzOXVqZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2021

“I think the fans will love this one," midfielder Curtis Jones told the club's official website. "It’s a perfect reflection of the city and you can see the inspiration throughout the design with a throwback to the ’90s.”

Sticking with Nike's Move to Zero campaign, this shirt is made using 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles which are collected, cleaned and melted down to be used in the manufacturing of shirts for teams across the globe.



Liverpool will continue to offer a 10% discount on the shirt to any official members of the club, but this year, they have also extended that to key workers via Blue Light and Network, as well as students in the United Kingdom through Student Beans.

Any fans who purchase the away shirt before July 18 will also be handed a £10 apparel voucher to spend in the club store or online between August 1 and September 30.

The new away kit is available for pre-order online here from the official Liverpool FC online store and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from Thursday July 15, along with the training kit range.