Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested Liverpool should sign out-of-contract goalkeeper Danijel Subasic on a free transfer, as a replacement for the confidence-shot Adrian.

The Spaniard stepped in to replace the injured Alisson Becker against Aston Villa before the international break, and having gifted the Villans an opening goal, he then shipped another six strikes during a nightmare 90 minutes.

Adrian conceded seven to Aston Villa in his last Premier League outing | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Alisson could miss six weeks of action due to his latest knock, meaning the Reds may be forced to rely on the desperately unreliable Adrian for some huge matches, while their Brazilian number one regains full fitness.

And ex-Premier League shot-stopper Robinson believes that Jurgen Klopp can't count on his current back-up keeper, and with the highly-anticipated Merseyside derby fast approaching, he has encouraged the Reds to take a gamble on free agent Subasic.

“Subasic is an outstanding goalkeeper,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“A top goalkeeper that did brilliantly for Croatia in the World Cup. I am very surprised that he is still a free agent. I thought somebody would have snapped him up by now.

Subasic has been a key figure in the Monaco team in recent years | VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

“Adrian is out of form and his confidence looks shot to pieces.

“If Alisson is going to be out for six weeks, Subasic would be an outstanding signing for them.”

The 35-year-old has spent the last eight years at Monaco, where he helped them gain promotion to Ligue 1 in 2013, and then performed well in their title-winning campaign and dramatic run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017.

He became more of a peripheral figure in the 2018/19 season, and failed to feature at all in the league last year, as French football was curtailed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Subasic celebrates Croatia's penalty shootout victory over Denmark | MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Subasic also excelled on the international stage in 2018, leading Croatia to the World Cup final, and playing a pivotal role in their two penalty shootout successes along the way.

The veteran stopper could replace Adrian as Liverpool's number two, given the former West Ham star has cost the Reds dearly with high-profile mistakes in a number of key clashes. The Premier League champions have also been linked with a move for Stoke City man Jack Butland, as they look to deploy a calmer and more authoritative figure behind the defence in Alisson's absence.