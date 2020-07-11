Liverpool v Burnley - Match Preview

We take a look ahead to Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Anfield (kick-off 3pm).

Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking for three more points as they seek to beat Man City's 100-point league record. A win would move them up to 95 with three more games to play.

Burnley come into the match in good form, having won three of their last four, and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Team News

Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after injuring his knee in Liverpool's win at Brighton midweek. Dejan Lovren returns from a muscle injury.

The Clarets are without injured Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee and Matt Lowton, but Chris Wood is expected to be in the starting XI.

