Liverpool 'Very Close' to Signing Thiago From Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is said to be 'very close' to securing a move to Liverpool this summer - with the Premier League champions said to be in 'advanced' negotiations with the Spaniard.





The Reds are widely expected not to pursue any high-profile arrivals this summer as they look to defend their first title in 30 years.





After a deal for Timo Werner went down the drain due to RB Leipzig's reluctance to budge on his release clause, Jurgen Klopp has been quick to suggest that it will be yet another quiet window at Anfield, with promotion from within the priority to strengthen the squad.





Curtis Jones is expected to kick on into a more senior role next season

Despite that, however, there has been no shortage of transfer speculation surrounding the club. Just last month, there were ridiculous claims about a part-exchange deal involving Sadio Mané and Kylian Mbappé, while reports in Italy made a song and dance about interest in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. Both of those deals, it's fair to say, will not be happening.





Now, Spanish outlet SPORT claim that Thiago is 'very close' to joining Liverpool, going as far to say that a deal has been agreed between the player and the Anfield giants.





This one first came to light last month, when a report from Bild claimed that the player wants to leave Bayern for Merseyside - having backed out of talks to extend his deal beyond the summer of 2021.





Update @fcbayern & Thiago: in the Team there are rumors that he wants to join @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

SPORT claim that Bayern are asking for €35m for his services, though that conflicts directly with information from the more reliable Bild who say that the Bavarian side want north of €60m before they will consider a sale.





Whatever the fee, however, it seems massively unlikely that Liverpool will move for the 29-year-old this summer. Adam Lallana may be departing the club this summer, but midfield options are stacked otherwise. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum are the established trio, but Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and James Milner are all knocking on the door.





Henderson and Wijnaldum are well established starters

There may be a modicum of uncertainty surrounding one or two of those - Wijnaldum's deal is up next year and Milner is now 34 - but nothing to justify the wages which would be commanded by Thiago, who would instantly become one of the club's highest earners. Unless he is prepared to take a huge cut, that is.





His salary demands, profile, and age - turning 30 next year - mean that his signing would require a pretty drastic break from strategy from the Reds, who have shown no indication of doing so at virtually any stage over the last five years.





