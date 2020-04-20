Liverpool 'Virtually Certain' to End Pursuit of Timo Werner Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Liverpool will not attempt to sign Timo Werner when the transfer window opens as the club tries to limit its expenditure due to the coronavirus crisis.





The 24-year-old has been in spectacular form this season, hitting 21 goals to help RB Leipzig mount a Bundesliga title challenge.





The Reds have been tracking Werner for a number of years and seemed poised to trigger his near £50m release clause before the summer, as they seek another attacking option to challenge and support trio Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.





An upcoming meeting between Werner and Jurgen Klopp had been reported, while the 24-year-old German forward has made thinly veiled comments revealing his openness to joining Liverpool in recent months.





Earlier this week, Werner spoke out on his future prospects, admitting a preference to go abroad rather than sign for Bayern Munich, who have also been touted as possible suitors.





"Bayern are a great club, we don't need to talk about it, and Hansi Flick has proven this season he is a really good head coach," Werner told Bild."But if a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern."





However, the Mirror's David Maddock now reports that Liverpool are likely to end their pursuit of the striker and other targets such as Lyon's Houssem Aouar, with the Premier League champions-elect 'virtually certain' to curtail all transfer spending immediately.





Their is a growing acceptance - even amongst the richest clubs in Europe - that budgets will have to be significantly reduced next season to offset the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.





While completing the season in the next fews month will ensure that all TV money is received, clubs stand to lose millions of pounds in matchday revenue due to games being completed behind closed doors. Fixtures could continue to be played without crowds deep into next year.





Another reason for Liverpool relaxing their transfer activity is that they expect the market to significantly deflate. Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer - who is also thought to be chasing Werner - recently admitted that huge transfer fees would be unjustifiable in the near future.





"It's obvious there'll be changes… transfer fees will decrease. That's just logical."





"When income decreases, there's less money in circulation. And given the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis on people's everyday lives, outrageous sums in the millions are even less justifiable than they already were.”





This, combined with their reduced income, has seemingly convinced Liverpool to hold fire on all big money transfers for the foreseeable future.



