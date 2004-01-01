Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool play host to Ajax in the second round of Champions League group stage matches in midweek.

The starts that the two sides made to their European campaigns last week couldn't have been more different, with Ajax brushing Rangers aside 4-0 and Liverpool suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Napoli.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp and co. head into their match with the Eredivisie champions in serious need of a good result.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the match.

Where are Liverpool vs Ajax playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday 13 September

Tuesday 13 September Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Luis Godinho (POR)

Luis Godinho (POR) Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Ajax on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Ajax highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Napoli vs Liverpool H2H Results

Liverpool: 2 Wins

2 Wins Ajax: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: LWWDL

LWWDL Ajax: WWWWW

Liverpool team news

Liverpool continue to be somewhat short-staffed in midfield with Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones all out alongside centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

On the bright side, Thiago should be fit enough to start after coming off the bench last week, while Fabio Carvalho will also most likely be available again.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Ajax

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.



Bench: Adrian, Davies, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Jota, Carvalho, Jones, Clark, Chambers.

Ajax team news

Owen Wijndal is the only first-team player likely to miss out for Ajax. There were concerns over Calvin Bassey, who picked up a knock at the weekend, but Alfred Schreuder is confident that the defender will be fit.

Following his excellent performance against Rangers, Mohammed Kudus is likely to get the nod ahead of Brian Brobbey up front.

Ajax predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Ajax Starting 11 (4-3-3): Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn.

Bench: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Magallan, Kaplan, Baas, Sanchez, Grillitsch, Klaassen, Ocampos, Lucca, Brobbey.

Liverpool will be giving everything they've got to get a good result following their defeat to Napoli and can undoubtedly cause the Ajax backline problems, while the return of Thiago is a huge boost.

However, Ajax have been in stellar form and will be licking their lips at the prospect of what has been a shaky Liverpool defence, with Steven Bergwijn likely to cause Trent Alexander-Arnold big problems.

A close game featuring a lot of goals seems likely.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Ajax