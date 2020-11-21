Liverpool vs Atalanta Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Jurgen Klopp's injury hit Liverpool side will host Atalanta in the Champions League group stage as the Reds look to continue their 100% start in the competition on Wednesday night.

Liverpool visited Bergamo in the previous Group D game, with Diogo Jota's hat-trick helping fire the Reds to a 5-0 victory. Previous victories against Ajax and Midtjylland mean Klopp's side are currently top of the group with nine points from three games.

As for Atalanta, last season's quarter-finalists are currently sitting third in Group D after tasting victory, a draw and a defeat. Before the hammering by Liverpool, Gian Piero Gasperini's side drew 2-2 with Ajax after cruising past Midtjylland 4-0 in the opening fixture.

Where to Watch on TV

The game will be played at Anfield | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 25 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (UK), CBS Sports (USA)

Referee? Carlos del Cerro Grande

Team News

Naby Keita was forced off against Leicester with an injury | Pool/Getty Images

Klopp would have been delighted with a clean sheet against Leicester City at the weekend, with James Milner, Fabinho and Joel Matip all joining Andy Robertson in a back four. The Reds will likely line up in a similar way at the back, as first choice centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to remain out for a few more weeks following an injury against Manchester City prior to the international break. Naby Keita picked up a muscular injury in the recent game against Leicester which could pave the way for Curtis Jones to keep his place in central midfield, with Milner potentially moving up to join him.

Mohamed Salah could make his comeback having returned a negative coronavirus test, but Diogo Jota will likely form a front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Atalanta, on the other hand, saw a number of first-team players make their return from injury in their Serie A stalemate against Spezia.

Robin Gosens, Jose Luis Palomino and Marten de Roon were all available for selection, with Cristiano Piccini and Pierluigi Gollini also returning after long-term spells on the sidelines. Gian Piero Gasperini will still be without defender Mattia Caldara, who is out until January, as well as Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Aside from that, Atalanta should be able to field a near full-strength lineup against Liverpool.

Predicted Lineup

de Roon is expected to start after being named in the starting eleven at the weekend | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Mane

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero Palomino; Depaoli, De Roon, Pessina, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic, Zapata

Recent Form

Jota and Firmino were on the scoresheet as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 | Pool/Getty Images

Many questions were asked about Liverpool's resilience following a number of first-team stars picking up injuries. However, Klopp's men secured a 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend, and the reigning champions never really seemed to be troubled at the back.

The Reds are on 20 points in the Premier League, level with Tottenham at the top of the table. Liverpool are top of Group D, having made a 100% start to the Champions League this season. A 1-0 win away at Ajax was followed by a 2-0 home victory against Midtjylland. The Reds were on fine form last time out in the competition, cruising past Atalanta in a 5-0 hammering.

As for Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are currently sitting in seventh position in the Serie A table, level on points with Lazio and Napoli. In the Champions League, however, it has been a season of mixed fortunes.

Atalanta were convincing 4-0 winners over Midtjylland on matchday one, but were held at home against Ajax in a 2-2 draw. In their most recent European fixture, Liverpool were rampant when they visited Italy, putting five past the Bergamo side.

Liverpool



Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City (22/11)

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (08/11)

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool (03/11)

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (31/10)

Liverpool 2-0 Midjylland (27/10)

Atalanta



Spezia 0-0 Atalanta (21/11)

Atalanta 1-1 Inter (08/11)

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool (03/11)

Crotone 1-2 Atalanta (31/10)

Atalanta 2-2 Ajax (27/10)

Prediction

Jota is on a great run of form | Pool/Getty Images

You don't need to look any further than the previous meeting between these two sides in order to notice the gulf in quality. Despite numerous injuries, Liverpool should beat Atalanta rather convincingly at Anfield.

After bagging a hat-trick previously against Atalanta, don't bet against Jota being on the scoresheet yet again.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Atalanta