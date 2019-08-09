Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Liverpool are in desperate need of another classic European night at Anfield when they play host to Atletico Madrid this Wednesday, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

With a quarter-final place to play for, the defending champions will need to be on top form to overcome a stubborn Atletico side as the Reds seek a third successive Champions League final appearance. A return to winning ways at the weekend will buoy the troops – as will their 25-point Premier League lead over Manchester City – but Diego Simeone's side promise to be a completely different proposition than weekend opponents Bournemouth.

The last European knockout tie played at Anfield created one of the competition's most iconic moments, Liverpool beating Barcelona 4-0 in miraculous circumstances on their way to a sixth European Cup.

While Atletico will be stern and stubborn opposition on Merseyside midweek, the Spanish side's preparations for this crucial clash were far from ideal. Successive La Liga draws against Espanyol and Sevilla have left Simeone's side scrambling for Champions League qualification, currently sat fifth and a whopping 13 points off league leaders Barcelona.

Where to Watch

Team News

The biggest blow for Liverpool is the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who remains sidelined with a hip injury, leaving the rather nervous-looking Adrian to fill in. Skipper ​Jordan Henderson may be in line for a return having missed the three weeks since the first leg with a hamstring injury, while Andy Robertson should come back in to the starting lineup after missing the Reds' 2-1 win over Bournemouth last Saturday.​

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne are the only long-term absentees ruled out ahead of the game.

Atletico's injury list is far shorter than it was when these sides last met in February, with ​Kieran Trippier and big-money summer signing Joao Felix back in Simeone's lineup. ​Diego Costa has gotten some more minutes under his belt after returning to the team during the first leg following a long spell on the sidelines, and wideman Thomas Lemar will be Madrid's only absentee.

Predicted Lineups

​Liverpool ​Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane. ​Atletico Madrid ​Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Saul, Partey, Llorente, Koke; Felix, Morata.

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the sixth meeting between these two giants of European football, with ​Liverpool having won just one of the past encounters, while also drawing and losing two.

The previous leg was the first time these two teams have faced one another in ten years, with Saul Niguez's fourth-minute goal proving enough to separate the pair come the final whistle.

Recent Form

Things move fast in football. Liverpool's defeat at ​Chelsea in the FA Cup last Tuesday was the side's third in just four matches, with some questioning the team's credentials ahead of such a big ​Champions League clash – having been hyped as favourites to retain their European title less than a month ago.

A primary concern for Jurgen Klopp is that Liverpool failed to score in any of their three defeats, and have shipped nine goals in their last five games. To put this in perspective, before the Reds' defeat at ​Atletico, the world champions had conceded just nine goals in their previous 15 matches - including a hefty 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa where not a single first-team player made an appearance.

Atletico have been far from perfect in recent weeks as well, but haven't lost any of their last six games. The real issue for Los Rojiblancos this season has been scoring goals, but the return of Felix to the starting lineup has significantly improved Atletico's form in front of goal.

Here is both side's last five results in all competitions:

Liverpool​ Atletico Madrid​ ​Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth (7/3) ​Atletico 2-2 Sevilla (7/3) ​Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool (3/3) ​Espanyol 1-1 Atletico (1/3) ​Watford 3-0 Liverpool (29/2) ​Atletico 3-1 Villarreal (23/2) ​Liverpool 3-2 West Ham (24/2) ​Atletico 1-0 Liverpool (18/2) ​Atletico 1-0 Liverpool (18/2) ​Valencia 2-2 Atletico (14/2)

Prediction

The Anfield crowd will create an inhospitable atmosphere for the visitors on Wednesday, but Klopp's side can't rely entirely on the character of their supporters. Simply put, the Premier League table-toppers desperately need to be better than they have in recent weeks, with Atletico's rigid defensive unit ready to frustrate the defending European champions.

The creativity of Liverpool's forward three and midfield will be crucial, and an early goal would go a long way to settling any nerves on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, the prospect of an away goal or two will have Simeone and his players licking their lips, but Los Rojiblancos will be more than happy to be incredibly patient, waiting for the perfect moment to strike and break Liverpool hearts.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Atletico Madrid​