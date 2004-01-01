Liverpool vs Benfica: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool are heavy favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals when they welcome Benfica to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds triumphed 3-1 in the first-leg of this quarter-final tie, with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz giving Jurgen Klopp a perfect night in Lisbon.

Liverpool come into this one off the back of a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League and they face their long-time sparring partners again on Saturday in the the FA Cup semi-finals. Meanwhile, Benfica beat Belenenses 3-1 over the weekend with Darwin Nunez netting a fine hat-trick.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

How to watch Liverpool vs Benfica on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 13 April, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Anfield, Liverpool

What TV channel is it on? BT Sport 3 (UK), Paramount+ (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

Who's the VAR? Pol van Boekel (NED)

Liverpool team news

The Reds are in tremendous shape heading into this crunch clash, with no notable injuries to speak of.

This was evidenced by the fact that they were able to leave Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz on the bench this weekend, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi did not even make the squad.

Klopp will likely want to manage his side carefully against Benfica with a tougher test against City to come just a few days after.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Benfica

Benfica team news

Brazilian pair Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho failed fitness tests ahead of the first leg and they also worryingly missed the victory over Belenense on Saturday.

Haris Seferovic has shaken off a knock to make the bench in Benfica's last two games and could make a substitute appearance here. Otherwise, the Eagles have a full-strength side to choose from.

Liverpool vs Benfica score prediction

Benfica did not show a huge amount in the first leg to suggest they can spring a surprise. Things will be even tougher for the Portuguese side at Anfield too.

Liverpool's full-strength squad means that even if Jurgen Klopp does opt to rotate, the Reds will still be able to put out an excellent starting XI that should easily swat away their opponents.

We expect Klopp's charges to sail into the final four.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Benfica