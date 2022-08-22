Liverpool vs Bournemouth: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Winless and wounded Liverpool host newly promoted Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side have collected just two points from their opening trio of matches - fewer than their upcoming opponents - and have already failed to defeat one of the promoted teams this term.

Bournemouth arrive at Anfield on the back of consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal by an aggregate score of 0-7. Scott Parker's side did manage to squeeze through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in midweek but were taken to penalties by Norwich City.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between this pair.

Where are Liverpool vs Bournemouth playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday 27 August

Saturday 27 August Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson Referee: Stuart Attwell

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Channel: BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only)

Channel: BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only)

Broadcast Time: 15:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in The United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 10:00

Broadcast Time PST: 07:00

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

Broadcast Time (EST): 10:00

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth Highlights?

Channel: Sky Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 5 Wins

Bournemouth: 0 Wins

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WLDDL

Bournemouth: LLWLL

Liverpool team news

A glut of injuries scattered across the team has undoubtedly played a role in Liverpool's worst Premier League start in a decade. Both midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are sidelined with thigh injuries for the foreseeable future.

Joel Matip isn't expected to return until September with a muscle strain while fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate continues to nurse a knee injury.

Curtis Jones is nearing a return from a stress fracture while Diogo Jota is scheduled to feature at the start of next month. Naby Keita's fitness is once again in doubt after he was forced to miss training on the eve of Liverpool's unsuccessful trip to Old Trafford.

Darwin Nunez remains sidelined by suspension.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth

Liverpool Starting 11: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Bench: Adrian, Davies, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg

Bournemouth team news

Parker remains unable to field two of his summer arrivals Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell - although the pair are edging closer to contention. Dominic Solanke has "a chance for Liverpool" according to Parker but Junior Stanislas is unlikely to feature after pulling up with a groin problem during the week.

David Brooks, armed with a new contract, could make his long-awaited return in October.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Bournemouth Starting 11: Travers; Mepham, Lerma, Kelly; Smith, Cook, Pearson, Zemura; Tavernier, Christie; Moore

Bench: Neto, Senesi, Billing, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony

Liverpool vs Bournemouth score prediction

While in charge of Fulham, Parker orchestrated the most recent Premier League defeat Liverpool have suffered at Anfield back in March 2021. The Reds were in the midst of an injury crisis that season as well but still managed to qualify for the Champions League.

Even with fitness concerns impinging Klopp's options off the bench, Liverpool should have enough to overcome a Bournemouth side that doesn't boast the same speed in transition that Parker's charges exploited against the Reds 17 months ago.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth

Related