Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Welcome to the new world order. Up is down, black is white, Liverpool are struggling and... *checks notes* ah, Bournemouth are also still struggling too.

Jürgen Klopp's men return to Anfield for Saturday's early kick-off, with this fixture suddenly looking more important than many might've considered just a week ago.

After three defeats in their last four ended all the 'invincible-treble' talk, the ​Reds look mortal and, honestly, a little shaken. A solid home win is needed to steady the ship ahead of that second leg against Atlético Madrid next week, while they still only need four more victories to seal the Premier League title.

​Bournemouth, who got a creditable if ultimately slightly disappointing draw against Liverpool's latest conquerors Chelsea last week, are 18th in the table and have lost five on the spin away from home - no team has suffered more defeats on the road than Eddie Howe's Cherries in 2019/20 (10).

The perfect tonic for Jürgen Klopp and co then, or another potential banana skin?

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 7 February What Time is Kick Off? 12:30 BST Where is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport 1 (UK) / DAZN (Europe) Referee Anthony Taylor

Injury Updates

Liverpool captain and ​possible PFA Player of the Year contender Jordan Henderson​ is still recovering from the hamstring problem that forced him off against ​Atlético, though ​he is stepping up his recovery for the second leg. It would be lunacy to risk him here, however.

Other than that the usual suspects of Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are missing for the Reds, while Naby Keita is a doubt.

For the visitors, it has been a bleak old season on the fitness front. (Deep breath) Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly all remain out, while Harry Wilson is ineligible to face his parent club - much to the relief of Liverpool fans breaking into a cold sweat at the prospect of the 22-year-old apologetically thunking in a 30-yard free kick at the Kop end.

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

Check back in later in the week for the breakdown of Klopp's presser ahead of this one.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané Bournemouth Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Aké, Smith; Gosling, Lerma, Billing; Fraser, Wilson, King

Head-to-Head Record

Look away Cherries.

Bournemouth have failed to score in their last five matches against Liverpool and have beaten the Reds just once in 15 competitive encounters ever - that one win coming in the thrilling 4-3 in 2016. Loris Karius fumble, Nathan Aké last-minute winner, garish green kits, anyone?

At Anfield, it is fairly grim for the south coasters who - since their promotion to the Premier League - are on the wrong end of a 9-2 aggregate score across four games.

Recent Form

Liverpool Bournemouth Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool (03/03) Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea (29/02) Watford 3-0 Liverpool (29/02) Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth (22/02) Liverpool 3-2 West Ham (24/02) Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth (09/02) Atlético Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (18/02) Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa (01/02) Norwich 0-1 Liverpool(15/02) Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (27/01)

Prediction

​Presumably gagging for a return to home base after a nightmarish time on the road of late, this game should represent a chance for Liverpool to centre themselves ahead of Diego Simeone and Atléti's sh*thousing onslaught to follow.

Bournemouth's wretched away form and continued injury troubles might lead you to assume that this is an absolute non-starter, but the last couple of weeks have shaken things up a bit and with an early goal, a little luc--- nah, to be honest, it'll be a home win, won't it?

it mightn't be pretty but Liverpool should get win number 27 of the Premier League season here.

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth