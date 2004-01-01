Liverpool vs Brighton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool host a Brighton side under new management in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

While Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his 389th match as Liverpool manager, Roberto De Zerbi will be taking charge of his first for Brighton. The Italian has inherited a team which sits four points above Liverpool after half a dozen Premier League matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between the division's longest-serving manager and the league's rookie.

Where are Liverpool vs Brighton playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday 1 October

Saturday 1 October Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Simon Hooper

Simon Hooper Referee: Andy Madley

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK?

Channel: BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only)

BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only) Channel: BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only)

BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only) Broadcast Time: 15:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Brighton in The United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 10:00

10:00 Broadcast Time PST: 07:00

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Brighton in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 10:00

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Brighton Highlights?

Channel: Sky Football

Sky Football Channel: BBC Match of the Day

BBC Match of the Day Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Liverpool vs Brighton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 2 Wins

Brighton: 1 Win

Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WWDLW

Brighton: WWWLW

Liverpool team news

Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita aren't expected to be back from a pair of thigh injuries until the second half of October at the earliest. Andy Robertson was left out of the Scotland squad during the international break with a knee injury and isn't likely to be rushed back for the visit of Brighton.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and teenage fullback Calvin Ramsay may be available for the Premier League resumption. Ibrahima Konate has also returned to training, but Curtis Jones' involvement remains in doubt as he nurses a stress reaction.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Bench: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Nunez, Carvalho, Arthur, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Brighton team news

While Jakub Moder continues his long-term recovery from a knee injury, Enock Mwepu was discharged from hospital for an unspecified illness last Sunday after joining up with the Mali national team.

Adam Lallana is expected to be available to face his former side while Jeremy Sarmiento has had a month training to regain fitness after a knee injury.

Brighton's shape was dizzyingly flexible under Graham Potter but De Zerbi doesn't often deviate from a 4-2-3-1, one of the many systems the Seagulls squad are comfortable in.

Brighton predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Brighton Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Gross, Trossard; Welbeck.

Bench: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Undav, Mitoma, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Lallana.

Liverpool vs Brighton score prediction

Just as Klopp has built his extraordinary managerial career on an underlying ideology, De Zerbi is unquestionably also a man of principles. One such dogma that the 43-year-old has never wavered on is playing out from the back.

Potter developed Brighton into a considered side in possession but the Seagulls were prepared to take a more direct approach if the opposition press was sufficiently intense. De Zerbi has shown no signs of sanctioning any such compromise and his new side could experience some teething problems even if Liverpool's press hasn't been quite as sharp of late.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton