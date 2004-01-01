Liverpool vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Free-scoring Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's men hit Man Utd for five at Old Trafford last weekend, with Mohamed Salah scoring in a 10th successive game.

Brighton, meanwhile, were given the runaround in the first half by champions Man City in their last league outing, with Graham Potter's side searching for their first league victory since September when they travel to Merseyside.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 30 October, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports - UK),

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (5.15pm - UK), Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? Kevin Friend

Liverpool team news

Milner was forced off against Man Utd last weekend | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

James Milner has been ruled out until the November international break after picking up a hamstring injury in last weekend's victory at Old Trafford.

Thiago Alcantara will not be available as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, although Fabinho and Naby Keita could be available for Klopp.

Brighton team news

Alzate will not feature for Brighton | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Steven Alzate will not feature for Brighton with an ankle injury, while Danny Welbeck is still sidelined with a thigh injury.

Potter also revealed that the injury Dan Burn sustained against Leicester in midweek is "concerning", with the defender a doubt for Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brighton predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Brighton (3-5-2): Sanchez; Duffy, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay.

Liverpool vs Brighton head-to-head

Brighton celebrate after claiming victory at Anfield | Pool/GettyImages

Liverpool have lost just once in their last 13 meetings with the Seagulls, although they won't need reminded about their last clash with Potter's men.

Alzate's second half strike condemned Liverpool to defeat at Anfield last season, as Brighton claimed their first victory over the Reds since January 1984.

Liverpool vs Brighton score prediction

Salah can't stop scoring for Liverpool | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Liverpool are in imperious form this season, spearheaded by the irrepressible Mohamed Salah in attack.

Infront of the Anfield crowd, they're likely to pepper Brighton's goal. A stalemate seems out of the equation, although Potter's side will fancy their chances of breaching the Liverpool defence.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Brighton