Liverpool vs Cardiff: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction - FA Cup

Liverpool aim to make it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon as they host Championship side Cardiff at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's team overcame League One outfit Shrewsbury in the third round with a 4-1 win in and have since largely been in imperious form.

A 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final has been followed by a 3-0 dispatching of Brentford, a comfortable 2-0 victory in the second leg of that semi-final against the Gunners and a hard-fought 3-1 seeing-off of Crystal Palace last time out.

Sitting second in the Premier League table, the Reds host the Bluebirds who languish in 20th place in the second tier. Steve Morison's men have, however, picked up some form recently.

After losing two consecutive matches following their 2-1 beating of Preston in the FA Cup third round, Cardiff are currently on a two-match winning streak, having earned a brilliant 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest and a crucial 1-0 win at Barnsley last time out.

How to watch Liverpool vs Cardiff on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 6 February, 12:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Anfield, Liverpool

What TV channel is it on? ITV 1 (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? The Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Andrew Madley

Who's the VAR? Darren England

Liverpool team news

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remains absent as they battle it out against each other to be crowned African Cup of Nations champions later that evening. Their expected return date, according to Klopp, is the Reds' game against Leicester City on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool boss has hinted that it may be too soon for new signing Luis Diaz to make his debut for the club, although Harvey Elliott is set to make his long-awaited return to the matchday squad after nearly five months out.

Divock Origi is also in line to feature, but Thiago should be set to miss out after coming down with a chest infection following a return from his hip problem.

Cardiff team news

Defender Sean Morrison joined Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls as a doubt for this weekend after being forced off the field just 11 minutes into his side's victory against Barnsley last time out.

The visitors will also have to make do without Cody Drameh, Max Watters, Alfie Doughty and Uche Ikpeazu as all four are cup tied.

Liverpool vs Cardiff head to head record

It may come as a bit of a surprise that Cardiff dominated this fixture from their first meeting in 1922 for nearly 40 years until 1959. In that time, the two clubs met 28 times with Cardiff coming out on top 18 times and Liverpool winning just eight times - along with two draws.

After 1959, the clubs didn't meet again until 2007. Since then Liverpool have only ever won in those six most recent encounters - including a penalty shootout victory in the 2011/12 Carling Cup final.

Liverpool vs Cardiff score prediction

Cardiff are not a side that should be battling Championship relegation - they're capable of much, much greater things.

While their league position makes for horrid viewing, they are currently looking strong and, judging by the consecutive wins they've managed in the build-up to Sunday's trip up the M5, they'll head to Liverpool full of vigour.

However, they'll need a lot more than vigour to reach the fifth round, however. Liverpool are, in truth, a bit of a monster and, while they are missing two key figures in their starting XI, a Championship side should be no obstacle to their likely FA Cup progression.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff City