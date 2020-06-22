Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool's Premier League run-in continues on Wednesday when they take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, a side known for causing the Reds trouble in the past.





Jurgen Klopp's team returned to football with dull 0-0 draw against Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday. That result leaves them five points away from the title, which they can claim with victories over Palace and Manchester City.





Liverpool didn't get off to the best start following their return with a 0-0 draw vs Everton

Palace returned with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday and the Eagles are currently enjoying one of their best ever seasons in the Premier League, sitting ninth with eight games to go.





Palace have become known for giving Liverpool trouble in the past - see 'Crystanbul' as the prime example - and Wednesday's game should prove to be a fascinating encounter.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 24 June

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:15 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Martin Atkinson





Team News





It's unclear whether James Milner and Joel Matip will be back in time for Wednesday's game. The pair limped off during Sunday's match and, while Klopp is positive the injuries aren't serious, he's unsure whether they'll be available.





Andy Robertson missed the Everton game after picking up a knock in training but will be back for the Palace clash, while Mohamed Salah - who was an unused substitute on Sunday - will also be ready.





Andy Robertson and Mo Salah could both return on Wednesday

Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins all missed the Bournemouth victory and it remains to be seen who will recover in time for Wednesday.





Predicted Lineups





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.





Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.





Recent Form





Prior to lockdown, the Reds had shown their human side as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea eliminated them from the Champions League and FA Cup respectively and Watford thrashed them in the league. They hardly looked sharp in the dire 0-0 draw against Everton, either.





Palace had quietly put together three straight wins before the Premier League was suspended back in March and returned to action on Saturday with an emphatic 2-0 win at Bournemouth. They're up to ninth, above Arsenal and level on points with Tottenham.





Palace enjoyed a triumphant return to football with a 2-0 win away at Bournemouth

Here's how both teams have fared over their last five games.





Liverpool





Everton 0-0 Liverpool (21/6)

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (11/3)

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth (7/3)

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool (3/3)

Watford 3-0 Liverpool (29/2)





Crystal Palace





Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (20/6)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford (7/3)

Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace (29/2)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle (22/2)

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (8/2)





Prediction





Liverpool have only managed two wins in their last seven games in all competitions and Palace have won four straight, keeping four straight clean sheets. However, Jurgen Klopp's men should be back in business on Wednesday.





The return of Robertson and Salah will provide the Reds with a much needed boost as they edge closer to their first ever Premier League title. Ultimately, they should be too strong for Palace.





Liverpool should be back at their best when they face Palace on Wednesday

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace



