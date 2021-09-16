Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Undefeated Liverpool host a Crystal Palace side riding high from a thumping victory last weekend, as the two emboldened teams meet at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira was able to transfer his unbeaten record against Tottenham as a player to the dugout, guiding Palace to their first win under his stewardship. However, the former Arsenal captain has never been part of a winning side at Liverpool's famous home ground.

Jurgen Klopp, conversely, has won ten of his 12 matches against Palace, including the last eight meetings between these clubs.

Here's all you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

What TV channel is it on? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm), Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Andy Madley

VAR? Andre Marriner

Liverpool team news

The hard work continues ?? pic.twitter.com/C9TLZiCkz6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2021

Alongside the devastating blow of Harvey Elliott's ankle injury against Leeds United, Liverpool are likely to host the south Londoners without Roberto Firmino or fullback Neco Williams.

Sadio Mane started on the bench for the club's 3-2 victory over Milan in midweek but is expected to be swiftly reinstalled to the front line, taking the place of Divock Origi who had his evening curtailed with cramp.

Virgil van Dijk was left on the bench for the entirety of Liverpool's European tie and, given Joel Matip completed his fifth full 90 minutes of the season, may be joined by summer arrival Ibrahima Konate at the back.

Crystal Palace team news

Great to have you back on Stadium!

??? pic.twitter.com/2eMZHVZTIs — Luka Milivojevic (@MilivojevicL04) September 15, 2021

Vieira resisted the urge to tinker going into last weekend's victory and may well retain the same XI despite the return of several key figures.

Club captain Luka Milivojevic and summer arrival Michael Olise were only fit enough for the bench on Saturday, though both played a part in Palace's third goal following their arrival. The pair will be available from the off come Saturday.

Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh) and Nathan Ferguson (calf) are doubts alongside long-term absentee Eberechi Eze, whose return remains steeped in uncertainty.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace head-to-head record

Two goals, a clean sheet and a ???? important three points ✊



Last time we faced @CPFC ⏪⚽️ #LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/XplrtidUel — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2021

Before Liverpool endured last season's Anfield implosion, Crystal Palace's triumph on Merseyside back in April 2017 was the last Premier League defeat the Reds suffered before embarking upon their defunct 68-game unbeaten run.

In fact, since Palace's promotion in 2013, no away side can boast more Premier League victories at Anfield than the Eagles' three - which is as much a testament to Liverpool's imperious home form as anything else.

Yet, despite all those positives, Liverpool have dominated Saturday's opponents home and away of late, winning the last three meetings by an aggregate score of 13-0.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace score prediction

Liverpool have started the campaign with the thrust and fluency of their era-defining pair of seasons in which they amassed 196 Premier League points between 2018 and 2020.

With Van Dijk firmly ensconced at the heart of defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold racking up the assists and Mohamed Salah scoring for fun, this is a Liverpool side that clubs with far loftier ambitions than Palace will struggle against.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace