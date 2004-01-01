Liverpool vs Derby - Carabao Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool will face League One side Derby at Anfield this week as they commence their Carabao Cup defence.

Expect plenty of changes from Jurgen Klopp for the game as he protects his top stars from fatigue, but that could make for a more open game than many are expecting.

Here is how you can watch the action from Anfield.

Liverpool vs Derby - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction

Where are Liverpool vs Derby playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday 9 November

Wednesday 9 November Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

20:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST Referee: TBC

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Derby on?

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Derby on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Football (studio updates only - the game is not being broadcast live on TV)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Derby on TV in the United States and Canada?

ESPN+ Player (USA)

Not available to watch live in Canada

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Derby highlights in the UK?

Sky Sports News

ITV

Liverpool YouTube channel

Derby YouTube channel

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Derby highlights in the United States and Canada?