Liverpool vs Derby - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineup & prediction

Liverpool start their EFL Cup defence on Wednesday as they welcome League One side Derby County to Anfield.

The Reds showed signs of starting to find some consistency again in their win at Tottenham last week, although Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a lot of changes to his lineup.

Derby arrive at Anfield with patchy form of their own after being held in the FA Cup by non-league Torquay a few days ago.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of their matchup.

Where are Liverpool vs Derby playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday 9 November

Wednesday 9 November Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST

20:00 GMT / 16:00 EST / 13:00 PST Referee: TBC

Liverpool vs Derby H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 4 Wins

4 Wins Derby: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: LWLWW

LWLWW Derby: LDWDD

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has complained plenty that he feels there are too many fixtures in the Reds’ calendar, so expect him to ring the changes in this one.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal in place of Alisson Becker, and Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely be handed starts too.

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are in line to make their full senior debuts too.

Predicted Liverpool team vs Derby

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Jones, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez.

Bench: Alisson, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Salah, Elliott, Henderson.

Derby team news

Derby will welcome back experienced midfielder Conor Hourihane for this one after suspension, but Eiran Cashin will be banned after his red card in the FA Cup last week.

Jason Knight, James Chester and Curtis Davies are also missing, leaving the Rams a little short in defence.

There is a chance, though, that Tom Barkhuizen and David McGoldrick could return after recent absences.

Liverpool vs Derby score prediction

Liverpool have not been the easiest club to predict this season, although exhaustion shouldn't be a problem given the amount of changes Jurgen Klopp is expected to make.

Derby will probably have a good go and may cause a few problems, but you'd have to expect Liverpool to have enough in their locker to win the game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Derby