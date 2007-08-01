Liverpool vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool will hope to seal their spot in the quarter-final of the Champions League with minimal fuss when Inter come to Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men emerged from Milan last month with a hard-fought 2-0 victory that came courtesy of late strikes from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who will hope to have given Liverpool one foot in the next round.

Inter have had a mixed time since that defeat. They have won just one of their last four games but secured a nice 0-0 draw with Serie A leaders AC Milan in the cup and come into this one after smashing Salernitana 5-0.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

How to watch Liverpool vs Inter on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 8 March, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport (UK), TUDN (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Referee? Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

VAR? Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

Liverpool team news

Klopp has no confirmed absentees at this point but will have to check on Joel Matip (illness), Thiago (hamstring) and Roberto Firmino (groin). They all trained on Sunday but their involvement is still up in the air, with Firmino seen as the least likely to feature.

Inter team news

Nicolo Barella remains sidelined through suspension and will complete his two-match ban here, with Arturo Vidal or Roberto Gagliardini expected to take his place.

Over at left wing-back, Ivan Perisic was rested against Salernitana after complaining of muscle fatigue. If he can't recover in time for this one, his spot will likely go to one of either Robin Gosens or Matteo Darmian.

Liverpool vs Inter head-to-head record

February's meeting between the two was the third time that these side have met in the 21st century, and it was the third time that the Nerazzurri have tasted defeat.

The two teams faced off at this stage of the Champions League in 2007/08, in which a 2-0 Liverpool win in the first leg was followed by a 1-0 victory in the return, with the home and away fixtures being the other way around that time.

Inter did win the match before that, but that came all the way back in 1965.

Liverpool vs Inter score prediction

With a two-goal cushion already, Liverpool will fancy themselves for this one. They've won 12 on the trot and look like making it 13.

Inter worked on their confidence against Salernitana, with Lautaro Martinez netting three and Edin Dzeko adding two, but doing anything remotely similar away at Liverpool will take something special. In recent weeks, we haven't really seen that side of Inter.

Liverpool shouldn't have too many problems with this one.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Inter