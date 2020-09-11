Liverpool vs Leeds: All-Time Combined XI

Saturday brings with it not only the return of Premier League football after a (short) break, but also a clash that's been waiting to take place for the last 16 years: Liverpool vs. Leeds.

That can be said about the Yorkshire side against most other top-flight sides, but there is something particularly special about two of English football's most historic sides going head to head.

Marcelo Bielsa vs. Jurgen Klopp and Patrick Bamford vs. Roberto Firmino are just two of the matchups, but we're going to flick through the history books and do some proper investigating.

Premier League? First Division? No, we're going to make an all-time starting lineup consisting of players from both sets of clubs. Why? Because it's fun, and it kills some of the time before the two face off at Anfield.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ray Clemence (GK) - Brought to Anfield by none other than Bill Shankly, Clemence was not only a mainstay in the decorated Liverpool side of the 1970s, but also an England international for 12 years. He won 13 titles with the Reds.



Phil Neal (RB) - One of the most consistent players to don the famous red, Neal missed just one First Division match in ten seasons, securing no less than eight trophies in the competition. Oh, and there are the five European Cups, four League Cups and another two trophies in Europe. Sense a trend?



Alan Hansen (CB) - You may remember more for his punditry, but way back in the 70s, Hansen was one of the best defenders in the world. And the bazillion trophies Liverpool won in that period prove it.



Norman Hunter (CB) - Do you want to get snapped in two? Well Hunter is your man. His 14-year spell at Elland Road included legendary time with England, where he was a member of the 1966 World Cup winning squad.



Alan Kennedy (LB) - Completing our back five is another member of the famed Reds side from the late 1970s, securing no less than five First Division titles and two European Cups. Kennedy is most fondly remembered on Merseyside for scoring the winning penalty in the 1984 European Cup final victory over Roma.

2. Midfielders

Billy Bremner (CM) - A name everyone associated with Leeds (and football) know from even a young age, Bremner was the beating heart of his side in the late 60s and early 70s, captaining the club to First Division titles and guiding them to final of the European Cup in 1975.



Steven Gerrard (CM) - Gerrard succeeded where Bremner failed, captaining Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005, although he never won a league title with the club. He did, however, do everything else in between and is considered one of the best players of the Premier League era.



Greame Souness (CM) - Souness came into the Liverpool fold at the end of their 70s dominance, only to continue that trend into the following decade with even more league success and even more European Cup success.

3. Forwards

Kenny Dalglish (RW) - Widely regarded as one of, if not the, greatest Scottish footballer of all time, Dalglish's glittering career saw him claim titles galore in Scotland, Liverpool and Europe. He also went on to manage the Reds over two spells, winning trophies each time, while he also guided Blackburn to the Premier League title in 1994/95.



John Charles (ST) - Wales' answer to Pele, Charles was the most devastating striker to ever play for Leeds, scoring over 150 goals before following that up with inducting himself into the Juventus hall of fame with five titles and another 100+ goal haul.



Eddie Gray (LW) - The ultimate one-club man, winger Gray featured over 450 times for the club across a 14-year spell, playing an integral part in Leeds' legendary side of the 60s and 70s. Would go on the manage the club on two occasions after retiring, while he is now a football ambassador at the west Yorkshire outfit.