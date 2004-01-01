Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool's topsy turvy few weeks continues on Saturday when they welcome a struggling Leeds side to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men bounced back from their shock defeat to Nottingham Forest with a comfortable 3-0 thumping of Ajax in midweek, and the next test is a wounded Leeds team who need a win to ease the mounting pressure on manager Jesse Marsch.

The American has conceded that he is well aware that a number of Leeds fans are looking for his head to roll but he has vowed to set things right, although he'd probably wish for a bit of an easier start.

Here's how to watch their Premier League clash on TV and streaming services.

Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Where are Liverpool vs Leeds playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Anfield Date: Saturday 29 October

Saturday 29 October Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST / 14:45 EST / 11:45 PST

19:45 BST / 14:45 EST / 11:45 PST VAR: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell Referee: Michael Oliver

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Leeds on?

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds on TV in the United States and Canada?

fuboTV (USA)

(USA) USA Network (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds highlights?