Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool's topsy turvy few weeks continues on Saturday when they welcome a struggling Leeds side to Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's men bounced back from their shock defeat to Nottingham Forest with a comfortable 3-0 thumping of Ajax in midweek, and the next test is a wounded Leeds team who need a win to ease the mounting pressure on manager Jesse Marsch.
The American has conceded that he is well aware that a number of Leeds fans are looking for his head to roll but he has vowed to set things right, although he'd probably wish for a bit of an easier start.
Here's how to watch their Premier League clash on TV and streaming services.
Where are Liverpool vs Leeds playing?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday 29 October
- Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST / 14:45 EST / 11:45 PST
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
- Referee: Michael Oliver
What TV channel is Liverpool vs Leeds on?
Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds on TV in the UK?
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds on TV in the United States and Canada?
- fuboTV (USA)
- USA Network (USA)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day (UK)
- Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
Source : 90min