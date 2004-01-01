 
Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool's topsy turvy few weeks continues on Saturday when they welcome a struggling Leeds side to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men bounced back from their shock defeat to Nottingham Forest with a comfortable 3-0 thumping of Ajax in midweek, and the next test is a wounded Leeds team who need a win to ease the mounting pressure on manager Jesse Marsch.

The American has conceded that he is well aware that a number of Leeds fans are looking for his head to roll but he has vowed to set things right, although he'd probably wish for a bit of an easier start.

Here's how to watch their Premier League clash on TV and streaming services.

Where are Liverpool vs Leeds playing?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Saturday 29 October
  • Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST / 14:45 EST / 11:45 PST
  • VAR: Stuart Attwell
  • Referee: Michael Oliver

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Leeds on?

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds on TV in the UK?

  • Sky Sports Main Event
  • Sky Sports Premier League

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds on TV in the United States and Canada?

  • fuboTV (USA)
  • USA Network (USA)
  • fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Leeds highlights?

  • BBC Match of the Day (UK)
  • Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
  • Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)

Source : 90min

