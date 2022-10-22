Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool host a struggling Leeds United side on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

The Reds secured Champions League knockout qualification in midweek but were on the wrong end of the shock result of the season last weekend, falling to defeat against lowly Nottingham Forest.

Leeds come into the contest on the same points tally as the Premier League's bottom side (nine) after recording four consecutive defeats - the same tally Marcelo Bielsa totted up before Jesse Marsch replaced him last February.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between these two teams.

Where are Liverpool vs Leeds playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday 29 October

Saturday 29 October Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST / 14:45 EST / 11:45 PST

19:45 BST / 14:45 EST / 11:45 PST VAR: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell Referee: Michael Oliver

Liverpool vs Leeds H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 4 Wins

Leeds: 0 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WWWLW

Leeds: DLLLL

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's injury list is so severe that the hierarchy are looking for a new club doctor. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota aren't expected back this side of the World Cup. Arthur Melo has barely made a dent since his emergency loan spell and is set for an extended period in the treatment room with a thigh injury.

Naby Keita and Joel Matip may be available at the start of November but Saturday night is set to come too soon for the pair.

Thiago Alcantara has missed the team's last two outings with an ear infection but could make his return this weekend. Jordan Henderson limped off against Ajax in midweek, although Jurgen Klopp was optimistic that the clash of knees was minor.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leeds

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

Bench: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Milner, Firmino, Thiago.

Leeds team news

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are continuing their recoveries from surgery. Archie Gray is a doubt with a broken toe and Leo Fuhr Hjelde is nearing full match fitness.

Rather unhelpfully and worryingly, Marsch revealed that Tyler Adams (calf), Rodrigo (adductor), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Liam Cooper (gluteal) and Joe Gelhardt (knee) all face a late fitness test. "We’ll see how the next 48 hours goes," the manager cryptically offered.

Leeds predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Leeds Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Greenwood, Roca; Aaronson, Summerville, Harrison; Bamford.

Bench: Robles, Firpo, Rodrigo, Cooper, Gyabi, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Klich, Adams.

Liverpool vs Leeds score prediction

“The most difficult thing in football is to play against a deep defending side," Klopp bemoaned after seeing his Liverpool side frustrated - in open play - against Forest last weekend. Fortunately for the Reds, Leeds do not defend deep.

Marsch may be sick of losing and "actually kind of angry right now" but a trip to Anfield - even against an out-of-sorts Liverpool - is hardly the best mood soother. Liverpool have won their last four league matches against Leeds, rattling in 16 goals - both tallies may well be bolstered this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds