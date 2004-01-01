Liverpool vs Leicester Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool will host Leicester at Anfield on Sunday as the two sides look to build on their impressive starts to the Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp and his team did the double over his Liverpool predecessor's Foxes last season and will be hoping for another convincing victory on Sunday. The Reds have lost only once this term and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Brendan Rodgers has already engineered some impressive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves this season and leads his side into the weekend's game off the back of three successive Premier League wins.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 22 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 7:15 PM (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Liverpool's injury list grew even further during the international break, with Joe Gomez rupturing a tendon in his knee while training with England. Jordan Henderson faces a late fitness test after complaining of muscle injuries during the international break, though Andy Robertson was fit enough to play for Scotland on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah has returned a third positive COVID test and is still in self-isolation in Egypt, while Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho remain longer term absentees.

Summer signing Thiago could make his first appearance for the Reds since the Merseyside derby. The knee injury the Spaniard sustained in the Merseyside derby has seen him miss the last three Liverpool games.

Andy Robertson captained Scotland in qualifying for their first major tournament in 22 years | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Leicester received an injury boost this week as Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi all returned to training on Wednesday. Fofana has made a good impression since signing for the Foxes and has helped ease the pressure felt by losing Caglar Soyuncu to injury.

Rodgers was also made to sweat over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after he took a blow to the head against Iceland last weekend. However, he featured for Denmark on Wednesday and looks OK to start on Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; N. Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Mane.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Recent Form

Liverpool go into Sunday's game unbeaten in their last four fixtures, with their only defeat this season being the 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa. Klopp's side were dent enough in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City before the international break, though that was before the succession of injuries.

Jamie Vardy boasts an impressive record against Liverpool, scoring seven goals in 11 games | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester have won their last three Premier League games and will want to keep the momentum going on Sunday. Their impressive 5-2 victory over City earlier in the season shows they're more than capable of going toe to toe with the Premier League's best.

Liverpool

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (8/11)

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (31/10)

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United (24/10)

Everton 2-2 Liverpool (17/10)

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (4/10)

Leicester City

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves (8/11)

Leeds 1-4 Leicester City (2/11)

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City (25/10)

Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa (18/10)

Leicester City 0-3 West Ham (4/10)

Prediction

Alexander-Arnold rounded off a 4-0 win the last time these two sides faced but is on the sidelines for Sunday's clash. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool haven't lost to Leicester in the Premier League since February 2017 and are unbeaten at Anfield in the same competition since April of the same year.

However, the Reds' squad is currently depleted by injuries and we are unlikely to see a performance similar to the last time these two met from the hosts.

Leicester will never have a better chance to beat Liverpool than they do on Sunday.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City