Liverpool vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night as the Reds look to strengthen their title credentials.

The Foxes come into this one off the back of FA Cup humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest and Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to respond by putting one over on his own club. Liverpool were also in cup action at the weekend, strolling past Cardiff City 3-1 in fourth round.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester on TV channel/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 10 February, 19:45 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport (UK), UNIVERSO (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

VAR? Martin Atkinson

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are getting closer to full strength with Jurgen Klopp confirming that Mohamed Salah could feature here, despite only just returning from international duty.

Sadio Mane is not back from AFCON though, and this could open the door for a full debut for Luis Diaz. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are back after testing positive for Covid-19.

Leicester team news

Leicester continue to struggle with injuries ahead of this one. First-team regulars Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana remain sidelined and Bertrand is out too.

Nampalys Mendy played himself back into relevance with a barnstorming AFCON tournament, but this game comes too soon for him.

Liverpool vs Leicester head-to-head record

These two sides have met 118 previously and things have historically been closer than you might imagine.

Liverpool do enjoy an advantage, but it is a narrow one. They have tasted victory 52 times to the Foxes' 41, while the 25 other fixtures have ended in draws.

The two teams last met back in December, when an Ademola Lookman strike gave Leicester a deserved 1-0 win.

Liverpool vs Leicester score prediction

The imminent return of Salah should give Liverpool a boost, although they should not need too much extra motivation to dispatch of an out-of-sorts Leicester at home.

The Foxes are still reeling from their FA Cup nightmare against Forest and the Reds will be razor focussed to get a result, as they know any slip-ups will essentially hand Manchester City the title.

Expect to see a professional job from Klopp's charges on Thursday night.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester