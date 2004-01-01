Liverpool vs Man City - Community Shield: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news &

FA Cup winners Liverpool will take on Premier League champions Manchester City in this year's Community Shield curtain raiser ahead of the new season.

These two sides fought for the league title right up until the last kick of last season and were a minute away from facing off in the UEFA Champions League final too.

This will be just their second ever meeting in a Community Shield, with Man City triumphing in 2019 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this one.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City on TV and live stream

Location: Leicester, England

Leicester, England Stadium: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Kick-Off Time: 16:00 (GMT) / 17:00 (BST) / 12:00 (ET) / 09:00 (PT)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Man City in England?

TV channel: ITV

ITV Stream: ITV Hub

ITV Hub Broadcast Time: 16:15 (BST)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Man City in the United States?

TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Broadcast Time: 12:00 (ET); 09:00 (PT)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Man City in Canada?

TV channel: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now

Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Stream: Sportsnet

Sportsnet Broadcast Time: 12:00 (ET); 09:00 (PT)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Man City highlights?

Head-to-head results (all time)

Liverpool: 89

89 Man City: 48

48 Draws: 51

Head-to-head results (last 10 matches)

Liverpool: 2

2 Man City: 3

3 Draws: 5

Current form

Liverpool: LWWL

LWWL Man City: WW

Liverpool team news vs Man City

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is Liverpool's only injury concern heading into Saturday's match after picking up a muscle problem earlier in pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp could hand Darwin Nunez his first start on English soil following his summer move from Benfica.

Liverpool available squad: Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Man City

(4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Man City team news vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola is expected to have a clean bill of health heading to the King Power Stadium.

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland who could make his first meaningful (if not competitive) start for Man City after joining from Borussia Dortmund. Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez could also get run outs.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have all joined up with the first team again after they were unable to partake in the club's tour of the US.

Man City available squad: Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez.

Man City predicted lineup vs Liverpool

(4-3-3): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Liverpool vs Man City prediction

Once again, these two sides are the favourites to win the Premier League going into the new season.

Their last meeting in the Community Shield was a cracker and a delightful appetiser for the campaign that followed. Hopefully, this match should be no different.

Liverpool are further along in their preparations than Man City and even have a match at home to Strasbourg the day after this encounter, while Pep Guardiola have just two friendlies under their belt thus far.

It's a fixture often decided by the faintest of margins and so Liverpool's extra friendlies this summer might just hand them the edge.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man City