Liverpool vs Man Utd Postponed as Weather Issues Affect WSL and Women's Championship Weekend

One Women's Super League match and one Women's Championship fixture have fallen foul to the weather over the weekend.
Liverpool versus Manchester United in the WSL and Blackburn versus Lewes FC in the Women's Championship have both been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.
Information about a rescheduled fixture and ticket refunds will be released in due course.— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 12, 2020
We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters.https://t.co/bgNTGAaXoJ
Liverpool were due to face Manchester United at Prenton Park at 12:00, still looking to record their first WSL victory of the season.
Manchester United, meanwhile, were looking to get back to winning ways following their shock defeat to Bristol City last time out.
Liverpool's announcement comes just a month after Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was forced to apologise for her comments regarding the state of Liverpool's pitch following her side's draw with the bottom of the table side.
Can any @ChelseaFCW fans spot the difference? Buddy v @erincuthbert_ pic.twitter.com/5fwEl3OG9q— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) January 7, 2020
Hayes called the pitch '
Meanwhile, the postponement of the Blackburn versus Lewes game means that neither side have played a competitive fixture for over a month.
❌ GAME OFF— Blackburn Rovers LFC (@RoversLadies) January 12, 2020
Today's @FAWC_ clash with @LewesFCWomen has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at @BamberBridgeFC. #Rovers ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wkSEoa3s8f
The two teams last played on 11th December in the Continental Cup, with Blackburn losing 5-2 to Aston Villa, and Lewes slipping to a 6-0 defeat to Tottenham. Blackburn could find themselves second from bottom come Sunday evening if Coventry win at home to Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Lewes could drop to ninth if Leicester get a point against third place Durham and Coventry claim victory.
Weather permitting, the two sides should be back in action next week, with Lewes hosting London Bees, and Blackburn travelling to Charlton in a crucial bottom of the table clash.
