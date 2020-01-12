Liverpool vs Man Utd Postponed as Weather Issues Affect WSL and Women's Championship Weekend

One Women's Super League match and one Women's Championship fixture have fallen foul to the weather over the weekend.

Liverpool versus Manchester United in the WSL and Blackburn versus Lewes FC in the Women's Championship have both been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Information about a rescheduled fixture and ticket refunds will be released in due course.



We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters.https://t.co/bgNTGAaXoJ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 12, 2020

Liverpool were due to face Manchester United at Prenton Park at 12:00, still looking to record their first WSL victory of the season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were looking to get back to winning ways following their shock defeat to Bristol City last time out.

Liverpool's announcement comes just a month after Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was ​forced to apologise for her comments regarding the state of Liverpool's pitch following her side's draw with the bottom of the table side.

Hayes called the pitch ' a stain on their football club' in a post-match interview with the ​Daily Mail , before adding: "This pitch shouldn't be part of our league. Our league deserves better standards and I think Liverpool Football Club - champions of Europe - should provide their women's team with significantly more than they're doing."





Prenton Park is home to League One outfit Tranmere, and has played host to Liverpool's women's side since 2018. Tranmere Rovers are due to play their FA Cup reply against Watford at the ground on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the postponement of the Blackburn versus Lewes game means that neither side have played a competitive fixture for over a month.

The two teams last played on 11th December in the Continental Cup, with Blackburn losing 5-2 to Aston Villa, and Lewes slipping to a 6-0 defeat to Tottenham. Blackburn could find themselves second from bottom come Sunday evening if Coventry win at home to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Lewes could drop to ninth if Leicester get a point against third place Durham and Coventry claim victory.

Weather permitting, the two sides should be back in action next week, with Lewes hosting London Bees, and Blackburn travelling to Charlton in a crucial bottom of the table clash.