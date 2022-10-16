Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

A struggling Liverpool side host high-flying Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

These two clubs have finished first and second in three of the last four Premier League seasons. However, Liverpool find themselves 13 points behind Manchester City already as they stumble into the weekend sitting in the unfamiliar dregs of tenth. City do trail the division's early pace-setters Arsenal but haven't been defeated since the curtain-raising Community Shield - against Liverpool.

Here's everything you need to know about what has been the decisive fixture in English football in recent years.

Liverpool vs Man City H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 2 Wins

Man City: 1 Win

Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WDWLW

Man City: WWWWD

Liverpool team news

After stumbling through a glut of injuries to start the campaign, Liverpool are faced with another pile-up of absentees. To begin with, Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury he suffered against Arsenal.

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip also limped out of that defeat to the Gunners with ankle and calf problems respectively, sidelining the duo for at least a fortnight.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are inching towards recoveries from their hamstring injuries - though neither is expected to feature this Sunday. Fellow midfielder Arthur Melo suffered a muscular problem this week but Curtis Jones has a chance of making the squad after returning to training.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Man City

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez.

Bench: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Carvalho, Elliott, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Phillips, Jones.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola confirmed that City will be without three of their English contingent. John Stones didn't quite recover in time from a hamstring problem while Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) were never really in contention to feature.

The Catalan did reassure City fans that Erling Haaland was "good" after sitting out the club's European stalemate in midweek.

Man City predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Man City Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Bench: Ortega, Gundogan, Mahrez, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Liverpool vs Man City score prediction

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Manchester City across all competitions (W2 D2), scoring at least twice in each outing. They come into the match on the back of a 7-1 rout away from home which has sparked a "completely different" mood in the camp. At an inhospitable Anfield, why can't they be favourites?

Well, they are up against "the best team in the world" according to Jurgen Klopp. City haven't been flawless since that wholly misleading Community Shield defeat in July but Guardiola's side have certainly been frightening. After nine weeks of the season, City have a bigger goal difference (24) than any other club's goals tally.

Liverpool will hardly roll over for their familiar foes but if Klopp's side deliver the type of sluggish and sloppy displays which have littered their campaign to date, City will surely take full advantage.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Man City