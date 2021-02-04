Liverpool vs Manchester City preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City's trip to Liverpool on Sunday has long since been talked about as a key fixture in the Premier League title race, yet few would have predicted it could potentially end the champions' bid to retain their crown.

Jurgen Klopp's men are in the midst of a torrid run of form at Anfield. The Reds have failed to score in their last three home outings - a barren streak they've not experienced since 1984 - with both Burnley and Brighton emerging victorious from their recent visits to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, City are looking like an unstoppable force in this year's title race. Weirdly, only Cheltenham Town have scored past Pep Guardiola's side in their last eight games in all competitions, and Sunday's clash sees City afforded the opportunity to extend their lead over last year's champions to ten points.

It's looking like win or bust for Liverpool. Here's 90min's preview of this monumental clash.

Where to watch on tv

Anfield hosts a huge Premier League clash on Sunday | AFP Contributor/Getty Images

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 7 February

What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Paul Tierney

Liverpool team news

Alisson returned to training this week having missed the defeat to Brighton on Tuesday through illness, and the Brazilian is expected to start in goal for Liverpool in place of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sadio Mane and Fabinho were also absent from Wednesday's loss to the Seagulls, and they'll both undergo late fitness tests in a bid to be named in the matchday squad.

Klopp has already confirmed that Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak are unlikely to be afforded their Liverpool debuts this weekend, meaning Jordan Henderson is expected to slot into the centre of defence once again.

Man City team news

The visitors have no new injury worries ahead of the tip to Anfield, though they remain without injured trio Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Nathan Ake.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

Recent form

Liverpool

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton - Premier League - (03/02)

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool - Premier League - (31/01)

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool - Premier League - (28/01)

Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool - FA Cup - (24/01)

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley - Premier League - (21/01)

Manchester City

Burnley 0-2 Manchester City - Premier League - (03/02)

Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United - Premier League - (30/01)

West Brom 0-5 Manchester City - Premier League - (26/01)

Cheltenham 1-3 Manchester City - FA Cup - (23/01)

Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa - Premier League - (20/01)

Liverpool vs Man City prediction

A few weeks ago you'd have laughed at the suggestion Liverpool could suffer back-to-back home defeats at the hands of Burnley and Brighton.

Liverpool look far from the dominant side we've been accustomed to | Pool/Getty Images

For all their defensive woes, it's their troubles at top end of the pitch that are impacting Liverpool's title defence the most, with their usually reliable front three failing to fire on all cylinders.

City have had no such trouble and they look to be back to their brilliant best. Expect the Guardiola juggernaut to heap yet more misery on Klopp's struggling Reds.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City