Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Liverpool will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League when they host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inconsistent side are the only Premier League team the Reds haven't beaten this season, after a late Adam Lallana equaliser salvaged a draw for the league leaders back in October.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been imperious ever since though, winning every single Premier League game they've played to open up a 14 point lead over ​Manchester City in second.

However, another win is far from a formality, as ​United - who have only lost once to the European champions in their last eight meetings - will quietly fancy their chances of pulling off another shock result.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday's ​game...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 19 January What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News

​Liverpool have good news on the injury front. They are expected to have ​Fabinho, Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri available for Sunday's match after the trio returned to full training this week.

They will still most likely be without ​Dejan Lovren, ​Naby Keita and ​James Milner who are expected to be fit for the FA Cup fourth round match with Shrewsbury. Nathaniel Clyne remains a long-term absentee.​

​United, on the other hand, go into the game with serious concerns about ​Marcus Rashford after their top scorer limped off against Wolves in midweek. The striker is being touted to ​play through the pain with the help of injections but remains a serious doubt.

Defenders ​Luke Shaw, ​Eric Bailly, ​Marcos Rojo, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe will also miss out, while long term absentees ​Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are set to be unavailable. Ashley Young is also unlikely to feature ahead of his move to ​Inter.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; Mata, Perreira, James; Martial.

Head to Head Record

United have proved something of a bogey team for Liverpool in recent times, with the Reds only been able to beat them once in their last eight meetings.

In all fairness to Jurgen Klopp's side six of those eight matches have ended in draws, as the fixture has largely underwhelmed in recent years.

In the 231 clashes between these two heavyweights of English football United have tended to come out on top, winning 88 matches to Liverpool's 76. There have also been 67 draws.

Recent Form

With their 1-0 victory over ​Tottenham, Liverpool were confirmed as having officially made the best start to a season in Premier League history.

The question now surely isn't if they'll win the league or not, but if they can repeat ​Arsenal's 2003/04 achievement and do it without losing a single game. After losing just once in the league in 2019, you wouldn't put it past them.

Contrastingly, United have been the antithesis of Liverpool's remarkable consistency.





Just when you think they're putting a run together they lose with a dreadful performance and vice versa. They have been good against the so-called 'big six' this season though, picking up 13 points from a possible 18 in matches with the Premier League big boys.





Here's how the two have got on in their last five matches...





Liverpool Manchester United Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool (11/1) Manchester United 1-0 Wolves (15/1) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (5/1) Manchester United 4-0 Norwich (11/1) Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United (2/1) Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City (7/1)

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves (29/12) Wolves 0-0 Manchester United (4/1) Leicester 0-4 Liverpool (26/12) Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United (1/1)

Prediction

Despite United's good form against the big six you still have to make Liverpool favourites for this one.

The Reds should ease past a United side whose game plan will be severely damaged if Marcus Rashford is unavailable.



​Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

