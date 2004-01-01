Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

One of the world's biggest rivalries takes centre stage on Tuesday night, as Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men would certainly take a repeat of the sides' previous meeting this term, having stormed to a 5-0 mauling of United at Old Trafford back in October.

Since then, of course, the Reds' barnstorming form has continued. They sit second in the Premier League table locked in a captivating title race, have a Champions League semi-final to look forward to and have most recently beaten title rivals Manchester City 3-2 to reach the FA Cup final; did someone say quadruple?

The Red Devils, on the other hand, can only feel frustrated with their season so far. Two wins, two defeats and two draws in their previous six Premier League outings, leaving them three points off the top four, is only symptomatic of a season in which pushing for Champions League qualification has been a real struggle.

Here's 90min's preview of this colossal clash...

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV

When is kick off? Tuesday 19 April, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Anfield, Liverpool

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), USA Network (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day (23:40, 20 April)

Who's the referee? Martin Atkinson

Liverpool team news

Despite playing a frantic and thrilling FA Cup semi-final against City at the weekend, Klopp still has an almost fully fit squad to pick from in midweek.

The only doubt for the visitors is Sadio Mane, who was given ice to wrap around his foot after coming off the Wembley turf on Saturday.

Manchester United team news

Ralf Rangnick, by comparison, has a good few more concerns than his hosts.

Fred and Scott McTominay will both likely miss out in midfield once more, potentially giving Nemanja Matic a start at the heart of the side, while Rafael Varane, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are set to remain absent.

Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction

Well, 5-0 would be unlikely, but it might not be too far off.

With another opportunity to leapfrog City into top spot, this is a real chance to put the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side.

Liverpool currently look unstoppable and, after overcoming the Citizens with a first-half blitz at the weekend, you'd certainly back them against anyone in world football with their plethora of cutting-edge technicians, defenders and match-winners.

Manchester United are obviously titanic opponents but, consistently demonstrating their frailties as a collective, a meeting with Liverpool will surely yield no fruit. This is Klopp's side's to lose.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United