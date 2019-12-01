Liverpool vs Manchester United: Why a WSL Win Is Crucial for Both Teams This Weekend

​Liverpool and Manchester United are to meet in a competitive women’s game for only the third time on Sunday when the club’s go head to head in the Women’s Super League.





Both clubs are desperate to win for different reasons, with the hosting Merseysiders still searching for a first WSL victory this season and the Manchester visitors keen not to let a strong first half of the campaign lose momentum following a disappointing defeat in their last game.

Liverpool have struggled to score goals this season, drawing blanks in eight of their 11 league games so far. The Reds are bottom of the table, but missed what could have been a chance to register that crucial first victory when they faced a similarly struggling Brighton last weekend.

It is only Yeovil, who had still failed to score at this stage of the 2017/18 season, who have ever managed fewer goals this far into a WSL campaign.

United remain fourth in the table. But only two points separate Casey Stoney’s side and seventh place Tottenham and they risk falling down the standings if they cannot replicate the kind of form they showed earlier in the season, having suddenly lost two of their last three WSL games and alternating between winning and losing in their last six.

United were stunned by Bristol City at home last weekend, with the Robins climbing above Liverpool in the table as a result of the unexpected victory. United had dominated, but saw a number of good chances go begging, while Bristol converted their only real opportunity.

Solo strike 💫@ebony_salmon starting the new decade with a bang 💥 pic.twitter.com/1N6YJcbQjz — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 5, 2020

Liverpool are the home side for this Sunday’s game at Prenton Park, the ground where they held title contenders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw before Christmas, but their record against United is poor.

United have won both previous meeting between the clubs. Those were a 2-0 victory in the WSL in September, as well as a 1-0 win in the Continental Cup at the very start of last season – that was United’s first ever competitive game and they were a second tier side at the time.

In teenage forward Lauren James, United have a star in the making. The 18-year-old is already the club’s all-time leading scorer, albeit a very short history, and has scored five WSL goals this season. No teenager at any other club has managed more.

Liverpool’s Melissa Lawley will join the record books on Sunday. The summer signing from

Manchester City is set to make her 100th WSL appearances, which at 25 years and 259 days will make her the third youngest in the league’s history to reach that milestone after Angharad James, currently with Reading, and Nikita Parris, who now plays her club football in France.

