Liverpool vs Milan: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The two teams who contested one of the most memorable Champions League finals of all time reacquaint themselves on Wednesday, with Milan travelling to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Both teams have started their domestic campaigns in fine form. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League after four games, registering three wins and a draw so far, while Milan have tasted victory in each of their opening three Serie A matches.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of what should be an intriguing tie...

How to watch Liverpool vs Milan on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 15 September, 20:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Referee? Szymon Marciniak

VAR? Tomasz Kwiatkowski

Liverpool team news

Elliott will not be playing for some time | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will be without the prodigious Harvey Elliott after he suffered a dislocated ankle during the Reds' 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday. In his absence, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are most likely to be drafted in on the right side of Liverpool's midfield three.

Roberto Firmino will be absent too, although he has started light training after suffering a hamstring injury. In addition, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino are not in contention.

Milan team news

Ibrahimovic was bak among the goals on Sunday | SOPA Images/Getty Images

Stefano Pioli has close to a full squad to choose from for his side's trip to Liverpool. Olivier Giroud missed the win over Lazio on Sunday but should be back after recovering from Covid 19. Whether he can displace Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the side is a different matter.

Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up an injury in the Lazio game and seems unlikely to be involved. Rade Krunic also remains sidelined with a muscle complaint.

Liverpool vs Milan predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie, Diaz; Florenzi, Ibrahimovic, Rebic

Liverpool vs Milan head-to-head record

Incredibly, despite the two club's rich pedigree in European football, they have only ever met twice previously - both times in the Champions League final.

The first was a very special night in Istanbul, when the Reds overcame a 3-0 half-time deficit to secure victory on penalties.

Two years later Milan would get their revenge, besting Liverpool 2-1 in the 2007 final thanks to a brace from Filippo Inzaghi.

Liverpool vs Milan prediction

Klopp should be toasting three points come full time | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

This is bound to be another electrifying European night under the lights at Anfield and both teams seem pretty evenly matched.

Each needs to get off to a good start too, as both Atletico Madrid and FC Porto - who make up the rest of Group B - are very capable sides.

Although the return of Giroud - who has a terrific recent record in the Champions League - is a boost to Milan's chances, they still shouldn't have enough to dispatch of Liverpool away from home. It should be close, though.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Milan