Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool's Champions League group stage campaign ends with a home game against in-form Napoli at Anfield.

The Serie A giants have scored an incredible 20 goals in just five Champions League outings, and top Group A with five wins out of five.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were put to the sword when they visited Naples in early September, convincingly losing 4-1, and their confidence will have been knocked further by an unexpected home defeat to Leeds in the Premier League.

Napoli remain unbeaten in Serie A, after winning ten of their first 12 league games, and have a five-point lead over Atalanta as things stand.

Here's how to watch this crucial Champions League clash on TV and streaming services, as both sides vie for top spot.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Napoli on?

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Napoli on TV in the UK?

BT Sport 3

BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)

(studio updates only) Sky Sports Football (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Napoli on TV in the United States and Canada?

Paramount+ (USA)

(USA) DAZN (Canada)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Napoli highlights in the UK?

BT Sport 2 (Champions League Tonight)

(Champions League Tonight) BT Sport YouTube channel

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Napoli highlights in the United States and Canada?