Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool and Napoli have both secured qualification to the next round of the Champions League and will battle it out for first place in Group A when they butt heads on Tuesday.

Napoli are three points clear and boast a +7 advantage in the goal difference column, so Liverpool would need an enormous victory to turn the tide. For the record, the Serie A side haven't even lost a game this season.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Liverpool vs Napoli playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday 1 November

Tuesday 1 November Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Bastian Dankert (GER) Referee: Tobias Stieler (GER)

Liverpool vs Napoli H2H Results

Liverpool: 2 Wins

2 Wins Napoli: 3 Wins

3 Wins Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WWLWL

WWLWL Napoli: WWWWW

Liverpool team news

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Arthur are all out and there will still be no signs of either Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, neither of whom were named in the Champions League squad.

Ibrahima Konate has trained, however, and could be a welcome addition to a backline that has struggled for consistency.

Jurgen Klopp will likely make other changes but, with Tottenham coming to Anfield on Sunday, may prioritise that game ahead of this one, in which the only thing to play for is the biggest upset of the season so far.

Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Bench: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho

Napoli team news

Salvatore Sirigu and Amir Rrahmani are both nursing muscle injuries which almost certainly won't be risked under these circumstances.

Similarly, Matteo Politano is one yellow card away from a suspension and Luciano Spalletti may opt not to risk the winger.

Napoli predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Napoli Starting XI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Rui; Zielinski, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Bench: Boffelli, Idasiak, Jesus, Olivera, Zanolo, Anguissa, Ndombele, Raspadori, Zerbin, Simeone

Liverpool vs Napoli score prediction

While this one is still technically all to play for, the reality is that it isn't. Napoli will deservedly win this group and Liverpool will take second place - a result neither manager could have any issues with.

Liverpool have bigger issues on their hands than trying to wipe the floor with one of the best teams in Europe, so don't be surprised to see Klopp deploy a weaker lineup and risk defeat here.

Similarly, Napoli should do enough to keep their unbeaten start alive but may start to withdraw their big guns later on instead of chasing another win that will offer them nothing.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Napoli