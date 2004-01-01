Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool host an unbeaten Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

While the Reds regained some of their mojo with a 9-0 wallopping of Bournemouth last weekend, Newcastle's lossless start to the campaign was extended by Allan Saint-Maximin's 90th-minute equaliser against Wolves.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between these two confident clubs.

Where are Liverpool vs Newcastle playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday 31 August

Wednesday 31 August Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Andy Madley

Andy Madley Referee: Andre Marriner

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle Highlights?

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: BT Sport Football YouTube channel

Liverpool vs Newcastle H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 3 Wins

Newcastle: 0 Wins

Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: LDDLW

Newcastle: WDDWD

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp's injury-ravaged midfield avoided another blow as Harvey Elliott has been deemed "completely fine" despite a precautionary half-time substitution against Bournemouth. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Naby Keita (muscle) remain sidelined but Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are nearing full fitness.

Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate aren't expected to be available while centre-back Joel Matip is nearing the conclusion of his recovery from a groin problem.

Darwin Nunez still has one match of his three-game ban remaining and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is scheduled to return to training this week.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle

Liverpool Starting 11: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Bench: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg.

Newcastle team news

Saint-Maximin found the net with a sumptuous volley in the last minute of normal time against Wolves but still found time to limp off holding his hamstring. Kieran Trippier "should be fine" according to Eddie Howe but Bruno Guimaraes remains a major doubt.

Callum Wilson isn't expected to miss much of the campaign with a thigh complaint but is highly unlikely to feature on Merseyside. His new replacement Alexander Isak will travel with the squad but Howe was unsure whether the £60m arrival will have been given international clearance by kick-off.

Emil Krafth tore his ACL during last week's EFL Cup success, joining Jonjo Shelvey as one of Newcastle's long-term absentees.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Newcastle Starting 11: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser.

Bench: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Isak.

Liverpool vs Newcastle score prediction

One romp against a side in such disarray they have sacked their manager four games into a new season doesn't necessarily mean Liverpool are firing on all cylinders once again.

However, if Newcastle do arrive at Anfield stripped of Saint-Maximin, Wilson and Guimaraes - arguably the club's three best players - they will surely struggle to maintain their unbeaten start to the new season.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle