Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool and Newcastle meet in the Premier League this week in very different places.

Liverpool have won their last five in a row and know they have to make that six in this one in order to keep the pressure on Manchester City, who went four points clear on Tuesday night when they thrashed Leeds 7-0.

Newcastle, meanwhile, couldn’t turn their first win of the season earlier this month into anything more and were soundly beaten by Leicester at the weekend. Only a superior goal difference to Norwich is currently keeping them off the bottom of the table.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 16 December, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? Simon Hooper

Liverpool team news

Roberto Firmino has returned to training but Diogo Jota may still start | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed there are no new injury concerns for Liverpool ahead of this one.

The Reds could have Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones back in some capacity after both returned to training this week. Divock Origi and Nathaniel Phillips are still sidelined, however, while Harvey Elliott remains a long-term absentee.

Newcastle team news

Federico Fernandez is missing for Newcastle | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Eddie Howe has a near fully fit squad available to him for the trip to Merseyside.

Paul Dummett is making progress on his road to recovery but isn’t ready to return, while Federico Fernandez is set to miss a number of games with a thigh problem.

Liverpool vs Newcastle head-to-head record

Liverpool & Newcastle have played some iconic matches | Getty Images/GettyImages

Liverpool and Newcastle have provided the Premier League with some iconic games over the years, notably playing out seven-goal thrillers in successive seasons at Anfield in the 1990s.

Aside from a run of one win in six against the Magpies between 1993 and 1995, Liverpool have generally always had the upper hand between these two in the Premier League era, winning 29 times to just 11.

Newcastle haven’t beaten Liverpool since December 2015 when Klopp was still new in the Reds job. A Martin Skrtel own goal and a late strike from then-Magpies man Georginio Wijnaldum made the difference.

Liverpool have won five of the last seven meetings, all in the Premier League, but both games last season ended in draws – 0-0 at St James’ Park in December and 1-1 at Anfield in April.

Liverpool vs Newcastle score prediction

Unfortunately, back-to-back 4-0 defeats is not out of the question for Newcastle.

Liverpool away is one of the very worst fixtures they could have right now. Even though the hosts have only won 1-0 in each of their last two Premier League games, they have scored two or more in 13 of the other 14 in the competition so far this season.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle

