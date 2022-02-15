Liverpool vs Norwich City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host relegation-threatened Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have collected 13 of an available 15 points in the Premier League since the turn of the year. Norwich, themselves, were on a spiriting unbeaten run of four games before they had their momentum checked by a thumping at the hands of Manchester City last weekend.

Here's all you need to know about the Canaries' meeting with the side closest to chasing down the reigning champions.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 19 February, 15:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, BBC One Final Score (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Match of the Day - 10.30pm BBC One, Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? John Brooks

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota was removed during the interval against Inter in midweek | Giuseppe Cottini/GettyImages

The only drawback to Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League win away to Inter in midweek was the premature withdrawal of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese forward twisted his ankle in the first half and had to be removed during the break.

However, his replacement Roberto Firmino made sure his absence wasn't too keenly felt by opening the scoring.

Norwich team news

Tim Krul has been sidelined since mid-January with a shoulder injury | Jacques Feeney/GettyImages

Tim Krul managed to avoid surgery but is still a week or two away from his scheduled return from a shoulder injury Dean Smith wants to be cautious with.

Defender Jacob Sorensen is another player the Norwich medical staff are wary of rushing back as he recovers from an issue with his knee. Adam Idah was suffering with a complaint in the same area when he missed last week's visit of City.

Lukas Rupp hasn't been risked since feeling a tweak in his hamstring prior to a February meeting with Crystal Palace. Andrew Omobamidele is also a significant doubt after being sent to a consultant for a persistent lower back problem.

Liverpool vs Norwich head-to-head record

More than half of the players Klopp has used this season weren't born the last time Norwich beat Liverpool in any competition. Jeremy Goss scored the only goal of the game in a 1994 victory for John Deehan's side.

Liverpool have since won 14 of the 16 meetings across all competitions against the Canaries (D2).

The Reds actually lost their first three encounters with Norwich - a trio of FA Cup ties spread across 42 years in the first half of the 20th century - which account for a fifth of their total defeats to the Canaries (14).

Liverpool vs Norwich score prediction

?‍♂️ “We’ll regroup and get ready for Liverpool and make sure that we limit those mistakes against them.”#NCFC pic.twitter.com/c6PFiZSPeL — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 13, 2022

It would take one of the shocks of the season for title-chasing Liverpool to do anything other than defeat the relegation scrappers.

That's not to say it's impossible - a sport played with two fundamentally unpredictable components, feet and a ball, is never far from an unexpected outcome - but it's unlikely.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Norwich