Liverpool host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing they have already confirmed their place in the knockout stages as Group B winners.

The Reds have enjoyed some rollercoaster games in Europe so far this term, partaking in special matches against Milan and Atletico Madrid, but have come through unscathed with four wins from four.

Porto are sitting second in the group and have a great chance to progress to the latter stages of the competition, but they have a woeful recent record against their upcoming opponents.

How to watch Liverpool vs Porto on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Wednesday 24 November, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 3 (UK), Paramount+/fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Referee? Felix Zwayer

VAR? Bastian Dankert

Liverpool team news

Robertson picked up an injury with Scotland | Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Liverpool are in the midst of another injury crisis, though thankfully for them they have little riding on Wednesday night.

Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are all certain to miss out, while there are further fitness doubts over Divock Origi, Neco Williams, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, James Milner and Andy Robertson.

With all that in mind, fringe players and youngsters like Takumi Minamino and Tyler Morton may be given chances in the starting XI.

Porto team news

Diaz is the danger man | Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Conversely, Porto have a fully fit squad to travel to England with.

Luis Diaz is their player to watch out for. The winger has an impressive nine goals and two assists in 11 Liga NOS games this season, and has also netted crucial strikes against Milan in two separate matches.

Up front, it'll be between Evanilson and Toni Martinez for a spot next to Mehdi Taremi in attack.

Liverpool vs Porto predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Morton; Salah, Origi, Minamino.

Porto (4-4-2): Costa; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Evanilson, Taremi.

Liverpool vs Porto head-to-head record

The Reds have had no problems dispatching Porto in recent years. The pair were drawn together in the quarter finals and last 16 of the 2018/19 and 2017/18 seasons respectively, with Liverpool winning those ties 6-1 and 5-0 on aggregate.

They were at their energetic best in the first fixture this season, winning 5-1 in Portugal as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all got on the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Porto score prediction

While there might be some rotation from Jurgen Klopp here, it's hard to bet against recent history repeating itself.

Porto are still scrapping for second place in the group and a positive result here would stand them in good stead before their final fixture at home against Atletico Madrid.

However, with Liverpool in such rampant form - looking especially hot during their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal - the hosts should pick up another victory in Europe on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Porto

For more form Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!