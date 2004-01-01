Liverpool vs Rangers: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool will look for another bounce-back result on Tuesday when they face Rangers in the Champions League.

The Reds have been all over the shop this season, with their biggest topsy turvy result coming this weekend as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton, leaving them with just three wins from their last nine games.

They're up against a Rangers side who have been a little inconsistent themselves this year. The Scottish side are desperate for a win here, having been thumped in both their Champions League games against Ajax and Napoli already this season.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Liverpool vs Rangers playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday 4 October

Tuesday 4 October Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Jérôme Brisard (FRA) Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Rangers on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Rangers highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Liverpool vs Rangers H2H results

Liverpool: 0 Wins

0 Wins Rangers: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 0

This will be the first competitive meeting between Liverpool and Rangers.

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WDLWD

WDLWD Rangers: LLLWW

Liverpool team news

Left-back Andy Robertson will miss out on a clash with childhood nemeses Rangers because of his ongoing knee problem, which leaves him on the sidelines alongside Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon and Caoimhin Kelleher,

Ibrahima Konate is back in training but is still believed to be a little way off from being ready to feature in a competitive game.

There will also be no signs of either Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both injured and out of the Champions League squad.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers

Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Bench: Adrian, Davies, Phillips, Gomez, Bajcetic, Milner, Arthur, Henderson, Carvalho, Jota, Nunez.

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without centre-back James Sands as he serves his suspension following his red card against Napoli last time out. In his place could be the enigmatic Ben Davies, giving some Liverpool fans what could well be their first glimpse of their former centre-back.

Sands will watch from the sidelines alongside the injured group of John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander, Jon McLaughlin, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Rangers Starting XI (4-3-3): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Morelos, Kent.

Bench: McCrorie, Budinauckas, King, Yilmaz, Devine, Kamara, Arfield, Matondo, Wright, Colak, Sakala.

Liverpool vs Rangers score prediction

Are Liverpool playing their best right now? Absolutely not, but that doesn't mean they're not good enough to beat any team on any given day.

Their uncertainty at the back will have Rangers licking their lips, however, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will expect his side to come away with something. He'll have watched Liverpool's defence floundering over the past few weeks and you can guarantee there'll be a tactical adjustment made to try and get through.

It could be a fun watch for the neutral, with Liverpool likely strong enough to squeeze out a victory.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Rangers