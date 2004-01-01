Liverpool vs RB Leipzig preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction

Liverpool have the opportunity to put their torrid domestic form behind them when they take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash, a tie they have a 2-0 aggregate advantage in.

The Reds can't buy a Premier League win right now, but managed to overturn their impressive German foes a couple of weeks ago thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Leipzig have plenty of work to do | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

In a weird way, Liverpool will be delighted that the 'home' leg of this tie will take place at the Puskas Arena in Hungary - as COVID-19 travel restrictions have prevented the game taking place in England - rather than Anfield, as they've lost a staggering six successive home games.

Leipzig, on the other hand, have been victorious in their last four games, and are again playing some lovely football under Julian Nagelsmann. Here's 90min's preview of what should be a thoroughly entertaining game, played bizarrely in the same stadium as the first leg.

How to watch Liverpool vs RB Leipzig on TV

It's the same venue again for Leipzig and Liverpool... | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

When is the match? Wednesday 10 March

What time is kick-off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it played? Puskas Arena

TV Channel: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Referee? Clement Turpin VAR? Jerome Brisard

Liverpool team news

Firmino should be back in contention | Pool/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino was left out in Liverpool's weekend defeat to Fulham with a 'minor knock', but he should be fit enough to return alongside Ozan Kabak, who also missed out at the weekend.

It feels like paper over the cracks for the Reds, however, who are still without Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Diogo Jota's return to the starting lineup was a boost, but he could be benched once more as Liverpool consider starting Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones - all of whom were taken out of the firing line on Sunday.

RB Leipzig team news

Leipzig will be without long-term absentee Konrad Laimer, who is still recovering from a fractured ankle, and Dominik Szoboszlai could also be absent with an adductor problem.

Striker Alexander Sorloth, who endured a miserable spell with Crystal Palace, has been among the goals recently, but he may be beaten to a starting spot by Yussuf Poulsen.

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson; Jones, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

RB Leipzig: Gulasci; Klostermann, Upamecano, Mukiele; Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Olmo, Poulsen

Recent form

Liverpool



Liverpool 0-1 Fulham - Premier League (07/03)

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea - Premier League (04/03)

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool - Premier League (28/02)

Liverpool 0-2 Everton - Premier League (20/02)

RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool - Champions League (16/02)

RB Leipzig



Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig - Bundesliga (06/03)

RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg - DFB-Pokal (03/03)

RB Leipzig 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach - Bundesliga (27/02)

Hertha Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig - Bundesliga (21/02)

RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool - Champions League (16/02)

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig prediction

Liverpoo look shattered | Pool/Getty Images

There's no sugar coating it; a win here is vital for Liverpool.

Injuries have taken their toll, but Jurgen Klopp's side look mentally exhausted too. Fortunately, they're away from Anfield for this game, and although Leipzig have won every game of football they've played since the first leg defeat, last year's surprise semi finalists have a big mountain to climb.

Liverpool will just hang on to edge through.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 RB Leipzig (agg: 3-1)