Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 2022 Champions League final confirmed team news

We're one step closer to kick off in the Champions League final with both Liverpool and Real Madrid confirming their starting XIs.

Here's all the team news you need to know ahead of the showpiece in Paris.

Liverpool 2021/22 Champions League final team news

There were fitness doubts over a couple of Liverpool's leading midfielders, with Thiago and Fabinho both taking knocks towards the end of the season.

However, the duo were seen mucking in during training and have been named in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate continues to start in Europe ahead of Joel Matip as the Frenchman partners Virgil van Dijk at the back, while Luis Diaz gets the nod alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in attack.

Liverpool starting XI vs Real Madrid

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott

Real Madrid 2021/22 Champions League final team news

Real posted their starting XI over two hours before kick off and it was largely as expected.

Karim Benzema leads the line up with strike partner Vinicius Junior and the more defensive Federico Valverde on the flanks. The trusty midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric start another Champions League final, while Eder Militao continues his central defensive partnership with David Alaba at the back.

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Substitutes: Lunin (GK), Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga