Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool are battling a Covid-19 outbreak among the squad as they welcome League One outfit Shrewsbury to Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The Reds have only just reopened their training centre after having to close it earlier this week, and it remains to be seen which players and staff will be affected heading into this weekend's fixture.

Shrewsbury have won three out of their last four games in League One and will be in confident spirits after their 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Shrewsbury on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 9 January, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? Premier Sports 2 (UK), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada)

Highlights? BBC FA Cup Highlights (Saturday, 22:30)

Referee? David Coote

VAR? Andre Marriner

Liverpool team news

Van Dijk recently returned from Covid-19 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Liverpool postponed their FA Youth Cup clash with Burnley this midweek to ensure the Under-18s are on standby for this weekend's clash.

Although it is unknown exactly which players have been forced into self-isolation at the club, it is likely that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Allison, Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones will be available having recently recovered from contracting Covid-19. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita will be absent due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds will also hope Jurgen Klopp's self-isolation comes to an end before Sunday after he was absent from the touchline for the 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury head-to-head record

These two sides met in a thrilling FA Cup tie in January 2020 when Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead in the second half at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Reds won the subsequent replay at Anfield through a late Ro-Shaun Williams own goal, but the experience will have hardened the Shrews heading into this weekend.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury score prediction

Liverpool should register a straightforward win | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Regardless of the number of Liverpool absentees, the Reds still boast enough strength in depth to overcome a side two divisions below.

Home advantage will also play a significant part and Klopp will hope his side emerge from the game unscathed as they continue to chase down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Shrewsbury