Liverpool vs Southampton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool and Southampton meet in the Premier League this weekend in a final game for each before club football goes on hold to make way for the 2022 World Cup.
The game will be a first in charge for new Southampton boss Nathan Jones, who has replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl at the helm and will be keen to make a good first impression.
Jurgen Klopp will equally be hoping to sign off with a positive result after a number of setbacks so far this season that have left the Reds in an uphill battle just to finish in the top four.
Where are Liverpool vs Southampton playing?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday 12 November
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- VAR: Andre Marriner
- Referee: Simon Hooper
What TV channel is Liverpool vs Southampton on?
Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV in the UK?
- Sky Sports Football (studio updates only)
- BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)
Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV in the United States and Canada?
- fuboTV (USA)
- USA Network (USA)
- Universo (USA)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day (UK)
- Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
