Liverpool vs Southampton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool and Southampton meet in the Premier League this weekend in a final game for each before club football goes on hold to make way for the 2022 World Cup.

The game will be a first in charge for new Southampton boss Nathan Jones, who has replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl at the helm and will be keen to make a good first impression.

Jurgen Klopp will equally be hoping to sign off with a positive result after a number of setbacks so far this season that have left the Reds in an uphill battle just to finish in the top four.

Where are Liverpool vs Southampton playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday 12 November

Saturday 12 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT VAR: Andre Marriner

Andre Marriner Referee: Simon Hooper

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Southampton on?

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Football (studio updates only)

(studio updates only) BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV in the United States and Canada?

fuboTV (USA)

(USA) USA Network (USA)

(USA) Universo (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton highlights?