Liverpool vs Southampton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Liverpool and Southampton meet in the Premier League this weekend in a final game for each before club football goes on hold to make way for the 2022 World Cup.

The game will be a first in charge for new Southampton boss Nathan Jones, who has replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl at the helm and will be keen to make a good first impression.

Jurgen Klopp will equally be hoping to sign off with a positive result after a number of setbacks so far this season that have left the Reds in an uphill battle just to finish in the top four.

Where are Liverpool vs Southampton playing?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Saturday 12 November
  • Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT
  • VAR: Andre Marriner
  • Referee: Simon Hooper

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Southampton on?

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV in the UK?

  • Sky Sports Football (studio updates only)
  • BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV in the United States and Canada?

  • fuboTV (USA)
  • USA Network (USA)
  • Universo (USA)
  • fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Southampton highlights?

  • BBC Match of the Day (UK)
  • Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
  • Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)

Source : 90min

