Liverpool vs Southampton - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool welcome a Southampton side under new management to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's agent felt compelled to insist that his client wouldn't resign at the start of November after an unfamiliar slump in form from Liverpool. Ralph Hasenhuttl's representative has been put to work after Southampton parted company with the so-called "Austrian Klopp" this week, officially appointing Nathan Jones on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the former Luton Town manager's first assignment for the Saints.

Where are Liverpool vs Southampton playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday 12 November

Saturday 12 November Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT VAR: Andre Marriner

Andre Marriner Referee: Simon Hooper

Liverpool vs Southampton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 4 Wins

Southampton: 1 Win

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: WLWWW

Southampton: WDLLW

Liverpool team news

Klopp's assitant Pep Lijnders confirmed that James Milner would be available for Southampton's visit - though whether he starts is another matter altogether. Joel Matip is unlikely to make it back from a calf injury in time while Naby Keita is also a doubt with a thigh problem.

Diogo Jota's recovery from a calf injury is expected to drag into 2023. Juventus loanee Arthur Melo is also a long-term absentee with a thigh problem. Luis Diaz won't feature against Southampton but has been fit enough to run on grass again.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-1-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Firmino; Salah, Nunez.

Bench: Kelleher, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic.

Southampton team news

Juan Larios pulled up with an adductor problem during Southampton's 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend, adding injury to the insult of Hasenhuttl's last game in charge. Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) join a Southampton treatment room overcrowded by right-backs.

Jones exclusively used a back-three with Luton this season and may be tempted to deploy this system with his new side.

Southampton predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Southampton Starting 11 (3-5-2): Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S. Armstrong, Perraud; Aribo, Adams.

Bench: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, A Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott, Diallo, Payne.

Liverpool vs Southampton score prediction

Both sides had to rely upon a penalty shootout to avoid defeat against lower-league opposition in the midweek round of Carabao Cup action. Liverpool made 11 changes from their Premier League lineup but Southampton laboured against Sheffield Wednesday with some of their top-flight regulars in tow.

Liverpool's last two meetings with opponents that started the day inside the relegation zone both, incredibly, ended in defeat. Nevertheless, it would be a surprise if Jones can continue that streak on his debut for the 18th-placed Saints.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton