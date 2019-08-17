Liverpool vs Southampton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Liverpool take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they look to take yet another step on the road towards their first ever Premier League title.

A 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday evening saw the unbeaten league leaders hit the 70-point mark before February - a truly unprecedented feat.

However, Anfield visitors Southampton are also in good form, and have soared to ninth in the Premier League after a poor start to the season which left Ralph Hasenhuttl's position in jeopardy. He will now be hoping that his side can put in another superb performance to get a result at Anfield. If they get any points at Liverpool's home ground, they will be the first side to do so this season.

Here is 90min's preview of the clash.

Where to Watch

​

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 1 February What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? DAZN (across Europe), NBC Sports (USA), Gillette Soccer Saturday, BT Score Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

​Liverpool are still without ​Sadio Mane, who picked up an injury against Wolves, while ​James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and ​Adam Lallana are also all doubts for the game.

​Divock Origi appeared to pick up a knock against West Ham, but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that he should be fit for the weekend.

​Southampton don't have many injury problems, but Sam McQueen continues to be a long-term injury absentee, while Yan Valery is still suffering from a viral infection.

Cedric Soares is also set to miss the game through injury. However, with Arsenal closing in on a move for the Portugal international, he was unlikely to play anyway.

Predicted Lineups

​

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Origi. Southampton McCarthy; Danso, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long.

Head-to-Head Record

​

Liverpool have played Southampton 111 times, with the Reds (unsurprisingly) leading the head-to-head with 56 wins to the Saints' 30. There have also been 25 draws between the two sides.

Southampton are in poor form against Liverpool, losing their last five games in the fixture. The last time they got a result against their opponents was back in May 2017, with the Saints holding Klopp's men to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 2-1 win to Liverpool. A late Danny Ings goal proved to be a consolation against his old side, after strikes from Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Recent Form

Both teams have been in superb form of late, so this could prove to be an interesting match up.

Despite Liverpool's dominance in the ​Premier League this season, Southampton's attack could cause them some problems.

Liverpool Southampton West Ham 0-2 Liverpool (29/01) Southampton 1-1 Tottenham (25/01) Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool (26/01) Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton (21/01) Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (23/01) Southampton 2-3 Wolves (18/01) Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United (19/01) Leicester City 1-2 Southampton (11/01) Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool (11/01) Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town (04/01)

Prediction

This game could be a lot more difficult than many people think, especially with the way the resurgent Southampton are currently playing.

However, the Reds should have too much quality for their opponents as they continue their seemingly unstoppable charge.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton