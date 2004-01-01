Liverpool vs Strasbourg: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & prediction

Liverpool return to friendly action on Sunday when Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg come to town.

The Reds officially kick off their season on Saturday against Manchester City in the Community Shield, but will squeeze one last friendly in before their Premier League campaign begins next weekend.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

How to watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg on TV and live stream

Location: Liverpool

Liverpool Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Kick-Off Time: 18:30 (GMT) / 19:30 (BST) / 13:30 (ET) / 10:30 (PT)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg in England?

Channel: LFCTV

LFCTV Stream: LFCTV GO

LFCTV GO Broadcast Time: 19:30 (BST)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg in the United States?

Channel: N/A

N/A Stream: LFCTV GO

LFCTV GO Broadcast Time: 13:30 (ET); 10:30 (PT)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg in Canada?

Channel: N/A

N/A Stream: LFCTV GO

LFCTV GO Broadcast Time: 13:30 (ET); 10:30 (PT)

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg highlights?

Stream: LFCTV Go, liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool YouTube channel

Head-to-head results

Liverpool: 1

1 Strasbourg: 1

1 Draws: 0

Current form

Liverpool: LWWL

LWWL Strasbourg: WWDDL

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo holding talks with Man Utd over his future, Barcelona attempting to sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea, Man City rewarding Phil Foden with a new contract and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Strasbourg

(4-3-3): Adrian; Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Jones; Eliott, Firmino, Carvalho

Liverpool team news vs Strasbourg

While Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota remain out, Jurgen Klopp will likely field a weakened side with Saturday's Community Shield in mind.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliiott and Fabio Carvalho could all get run outs at Anfield.

Strasbourg predicted lineup vs Liverpool

(3-5-2): Sels; Djiku, Nyamsi, Perrin; Dagba, Sissoko, Thomasson, Bellegarde, Caci; Gameiro, Ajorque

Strasbourg team news vs Liverpool

Julien Stephan is expected to have a full squad to choose from here.

PSG loanee Colin Dagba and Premier League-linked Ludovic Ajorque are among those expected to start.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg prediction

Strasbourg are a decent side and will certainly make it a tough game at Anfield, particularly with so many of the Reds' key men set to play a day before.

But Liverpool have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League and even a totally second-string team should be winning at home. Expect Klopp's side to end pre-season (or just after pre-season) on a high.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Strasbourg