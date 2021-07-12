Liverpool vs Stuttgart and Wacker Innsbruck: Where to watch, live stream, team news and more

Liverpool's pre-season preparations kick off this week with a couple of friendlies against Stuttgart and Wacker Innsbruck in Austria.

The Reds will face both sides on Tuesday in back-to-back 'mini-friendlies' that should warm them up for full length games later in the month, and give fans their first look at Jurgen Klopp's team as they prepare to bounce back from a damaging 2020/21.

Here is everything you need to know as Liverpool get their pre-season started.

How do Liverpool's mini-friendlies work?

⭐️ ????????? ⭐️



Here's our series of pre-season fixtures to take place in and around the team's training camp in Austria this month ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2021

It's an unusual format to play two friendlies back-to-back, but the length of the matches has been adjusted to let Liverpool ease into it.

They will face Wacker Innsbruck first in a 30 minute 'mini-friendly' at 5pm, before kicking off against Stuttgart for another half-hour period at 5.45pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Stuttgart and Liverpool vs Wacker Innsbruck on?

When is kick-off? 5pm (Innsbruck), 5.45pm (Stuttgart)

Where is the game being played? Salzburg, Austria

Will there be fans? No, the games are behind closed doors

What TV channel is it on? LFC TV

Liverpool team news

Excitement levels = ?



Jürgen Klopp has confirmed we’ll see @IbrahimaKonate_ in action on Tuesday ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 18, 2021

Jurgen Klopp said he expects Joel Matip to be fit in time for the games, while he also hinted that Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a cameo after withdrawing from the England squad due to injury.

It may come too soon for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, however, with neither in full training as of yet.

Various big names, including Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson and Brazil trio Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson, are still on holiday after international duty. But Wales duo Harry Wilson and Neco Williams have rejoined the group, and the same goes for Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota.

New signing Ibrahima Konate is expected to play some part after bolstering the defensive ranks.

Liverpool predicted lineups

It's unclear what Klopp's plans are for the games, but if he opts to field entirely different lineups for each match, the teams could look as follows.

Liverpool predicted XI vs Innsbruck: Adrian; Milner, Matip, Williams Tsimikas; Clarkson, Grujic, Cain; Wilson, Minamino, Elliott

Liverpool predicted XI vs Stuttgart: Kelleher; Williams, Konate, Phillips, Robertson; Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mane