Liverpool vs Tottenham Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The top two teams in the Premier League face off on Wednesday night as Liverpool host Tottenham, with both sides looking to put daylight between themselves and their closest title rival.

It will no doubt be a tough one to call. Liverpool haven't hit the heights that we saw last campaign and, amid an injury crisis, Jurgen Klopp's men have put in very lacklustre displays in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has built an efficient and dangerous Spurs side, who have bagged some hugely impressive wins already this season.

Where to Watch

It could be a game that gets the Reds' season back on track, while for Spurs it could be a game that proves that they're the real deal. So without further ado, here's 90min's preview of the game.

When is it? Wednesday 16 December

What Time is it? 20:00

Where is it Played? Anfiled

TV Channel? Amazon Prime Video

Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

As previously mentioned, Liverpool are enduring a bit of an injury crisis at the moment. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain sidelined with long-term injuries, while summer signing Diogo Jota is also out with a knee injury.

Joel Matip was taken off at half-time at Craven Cottage, but Klopp is hopeful that the central defender will be fit enough to feature against Spurs. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the bench against Fulham and could be fit enough to start on Wednesday - although Klopp will likely keep the same team and use Curtis Jones in midfield.

Joel Matip in action at Fulham on Sunday | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

As for Spurs fans, the injury list makes for much more pleasant reading. Erik Lamela is still unable to play, and the only doubt for Wednesday is Gareth Bale - and a minor doubt at that.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane.

Recent Form

Klopp's men have found 1-1 to be a familiar scoreline recently, with three of their last five games ending that way. Their last two have finished as 1-1 draws and, in both, the Reds were largely disappointing.

FULL-TIME: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool



Poor performance. pic.twitter.com/2ybo9E2tW2 — LFC NEWS (@LFCTransferNRS) December 13, 2020

For Mourinho's side, the draw at Crystal Palace was undoubtedly a disappointing one, but only came about due to a rather inspired second half showing from Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Other than that slip up at Selhurst Park, Spurs have been very impressive domestically, claiming a good north London derby win and a valuable point at Stamford Bridge in their last five.

Liverpool



Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (13/12)

FC Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool (9/12)

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves (6/12)

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax (1/12)

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (28/11)

Tottenham



Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham (13/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp (10/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

LASK 3-3 Tottenham (3/12)

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham (29/11)

Prediction

As previously stated, this one is difficult to call. Liverpool have evidently faltered of late but their home form remains incredibly impressive.

Spurs seem to be on the brink of great things. Mourinho has visibly hammered home his footballing philosophy, with his side having only conceded ten goals - before conceding to Crystal Palace they'd gone four league games without shipping a goal.

10 unbeaten with the best defence in the Premier league.



Four successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since 2017.



Five straight home wins in all competitions for the first time since 2018.



A win in the North London derby.



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.#COYS pic.twitter.com/JVOshd6NiM — bet365 (@bet365) December 6, 2020

It's going to be tense, tight and will probably take a moment of real magic to tip the balance. But the likely outcome is that all too familiar 1-1 scoreline.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

Source : 90min