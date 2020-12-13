Liverpool vs Tottenham Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The top two teams in the Premier League face off on Wednesday night as Liverpool host Tottenham, with both sides looking to put daylight between themselves and their closest title rival.

It will no doubt be a tough one to call. Liverpool haven't hit the heights that we saw last campaign and, amid an injury crisis, Jurgen Klopp's men have put in very lacklustre displays in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has built an efficient and dangerous Spurs side, who have bagged some hugely impressive wins already this season.

For Mourinho's side, the draw at Crystal Palace was undoubtedly a disappointing one, but only came about due to a rather inspired second half showing from Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Other than that slip up at Selhurst Park, Spurs have been very impressive domestically, claiming a good north London derby win and a valuable point at Stamford Bridge in their last five.

Liverpool



Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (13/12)

FC Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool (9/12)

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves (6/12)

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax (1/12)

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (28/11)

Tottenham



Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham (13/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp (10/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

LASK 3-3 Tottenham (3/12)

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham (29/11)

Prediction

As previously stated, this one is difficult to call. Liverpool have evidently faltered of late but their home form remains incredibly impressive.

Spurs seem to be on the brink of great things. Mourinho has visibly hammered home his footballing philosophy, with his side having only conceded ten goals - before conceding to Crystal Palace they'd gone four league games without shipping a goal.

10 unbeaten with the best defence in the Premier league.



Four successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since 2017.



Five straight home wins in all competitions for the first time since 2018.



A win in the North London derby.



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.#COYS pic.twitter.com/JVOshd6NiM — bet365 (@bet365) December 6, 2020

It's going to be tense, tight and will probably take a moment of real magic to tip the balance. But the likely outcome is that all too familiar 1-1 scoreline.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham