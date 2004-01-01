Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool welcome Tottenham to Anfield in the Premier League in a clash which could determine the direction of both sides' seasons.

Victory for Jurgen Klopp's side could temporarily lift them above Man City to the top of the table before the Cityzens host Newcastle the following day.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be keen to potentially avoid slipping five points behind Arsenal in fourth spot ahead of next Thursday's rearranged North London Derby.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 7 May, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Universo

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Darren England

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful to have Roberto Firmino available for selection after the Brazilian has been suffering with a foot problem in recent weeks.

The Reds are otherwise healthy on the injury front, with Klopp afforded the luxury of removing the likes of Andy Robertson, Naby Keita and Thiago with ten minutes remaining in Villarreal in midweek.

Tottenham team news

Sergio Reguilon is set to miss out for Spurs as the Spaniard continues to wrestle with a groin injury which Antonio Conte highlighted on the eve of the victory over Leicester.

The full-back joins a lengthy list of absentees in the Tottenham ranks, with Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty set to miss the remainder of the season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham score prediction

Tottenham are likely to come out all guns blazing given their need to take something from the game and keep the pressure on Arsenal in the top four race.

That could play into Liverpool's hands infront of a raucous Anfield crowd on a rare Saturday evening kick-off, although Spurs showed their ability to play through Liverpool's aggressive press in the 2-2 draw in north London back in December.

However, Klopp's side have improved significantly from a defensive perspective since then and they should have too much for Conte's men this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham